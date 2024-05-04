John Ondrasik, Jonah Platt Highlight AJC, ADL Press Briefing at UCLA Hillel

Musician John Ondrasik and actor Jonah Platt highlighted a press briefing held by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and American Jewish Committee (AJC) at Hillel at UCLA on May 3 discussing the university’s handling of the pro-Palestinian encampment.

Ondrasik, himself a UCLA alumnus who performs as Five for Fighting, said he is “disgusted” and “ashamed” at his former university. He asked how the university would have handled it if “a barbaric terrorist group drove motorcycles, built hang gliders across the border and massacred 1,200 Muslims, raped Muslim women and killed them at a concert for peace, beheaded Muslim babies, torture Muslim children in front of their parents, killed them, filmed it and uploaded it to Facebook for their families and the world to see, and then that group took over 200 Muslim hostages — children, babies, grandmothers — and as we speak, would still have over 100 Muslim hostages including five Muslim Americans. And then a group of students, egged on by faculty at UCLA, formed an encampment to celebrate that terrorist group, those atrocities took over Royce Hall and started blocking Muslim students from moving across campus, started attacking Muslim students and sending them to a hospital, started creating checkpoints with wristbands and asking students, ‘Are you Muslim’? And if they said yes, denied them entry into their spaces.

“Would you tolerate that, Gene Block?” Ondrasik, who is not Jewish, continued. “Would you enable that, board of UCLA? Would you assist that administrators, and would you participate and celebrate that, faculty?”

He said that if any of them “had any moral conscience or courage, you would resign, but you won’t” and accused them of creating “a moral stain on this university that will never be washed clean … that is your legacy.”

Choking up, Ondrasik said he is “so sorry” to UCLA’s Jewish students and other students who haven’t been consumed by the antisemitic hate that “many of your faculty and the radicals that have convened at UCLA have been sharing with these kids … I am so sorry that you have to deal with this,” he said, adding that it breaks his heart that “you have to be fighting for civilization against those who want to tear it down on the front lines.

“I know you feel abandoned. That is because you have been abandoned by the administrators and president of this school, our school,” Ondrasik continued. “But you are not alone. The facts are this: it may not seem like it, but the vast majority of Americans have your back. They support you… and I support you.”

Platt said that the current outrage from the Jewish community “has absolutely nothing to do with Palestinian liberation or the suffering of innocent people in Gaza, or an aversion to peaceful protesting, and anyone out there who characterizes our outrage as such … is being willfully disingenuous in order to demonize the rest of us as callous, illiberal and evil to justify for themselves, their own callous, illiberal and immoral behavior.”

“Our outrage is directed at one thing, and one thing only … the open, blatant, vicious anti-Jew hate being hurled at random Jewish students and professors, simply for being Jews, or at least not the right kind of Jew,” he continued, adding that “Jews are being bullied, harassed, intimidated, assaulted, excluded” on campus.

“We are with you. The Jewish community is with you, millions of kind-hearted, clear-eyed, critically thinking fellow Americans are with you, and together we will continue expressing our singular outrage until every shred of anti-Jew hate is scrubbed clean off this campus, and every other college campus across the land.” – Jonah Platt

Platt took aim at the masked “privileged American college students” and “paid outside agitators” who “openly call for the death of Jews, death of Israel, death of America as they cheer on Islamist terror groups like Hamas, PFLP [Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine] and Hezbollah.”

“The only reason you would not be bothered by such hatred is if you believe that kindness, justice and progressive values should not apply to Jews as they do to everyone else, which is the textbook definition of contemporary antisemitism,” Platt said. “You do not need Jew-hatred to communicate a pro-Palestine vision, unless of course the Jew-hatred is actually the point.”

His message to UCLA Jewish students: “We are with you. The Jewish community is with you, millions of kind-hearted, clear-eyed, critically thinking fellow Americans are with you, and together we will continue expressing our singular outrage until every shred of anti-Jew hate is scrubbed clean off this campus, and every other college campus across the land.”

Also speaking was Jewish student Gabby Lasry, vice president of Bruins for Israel. “These past several days have been very difficult for Jewish students, and specifically when the encampment went up, Jewish students were incredibly intimidated,” Lasry said, citing the “encampment’s rhetoric” and that the encampment violated university policy. “As Jewish Bruins, and specifically as members of Bruins for Israel, we work very hard to make sure that we follow guidelines, specifically to ensure peace on campus, to ensure equality on campus, and to ensure that all students are safe,” she continued adding that when Bruins for Israel held a vigil after Oct. 7, they spoke with fire marshals and didn’t use candles for the vigils since doing so would violate the university’s safety standards.

But the encampment “completely limited students’ freedom of movement,” as they only allowed students with wristbands to enter the area, added Lasry. “These are the same students that unfortunately built the seven-foot large pig right outside of the [UC] Regents’ meeting. This pig was incredibly antisemitic, and it hurt a lot of Jewish students on campus and it made us feel incredibly uneasy.”

As for the encampment’s rhetoric, Lasry said that this included “calls for the death of all Zionists.” “Anti-Zionism is most definitely antisemitism,” she said. “Zionism is the right for the Jewish people to self-determinate in their homeland, in the land of Israel. When you agree to the self-determination of one people but you completely the self-determination of another people, you are imposing a double-standard, and that is inherently antisemitic.”

Additionally, “Israel is intrinsically tied to Jewish people’s identity. We and Israel are one and the same,” Lasry argued. “A lot of the Jewish holidays that we celebrate has to do with the land of Israel, and so to me when you completely deny me access to my homeland, and you call for the eradication of my homeland, then you are calling for the eradication of the state of Israel and you are calling for the eradication of the Jewish people.”

She concluded her remarks by pointing out that in difficult times, the Jewish community comes together and “we hold each other tight through adversity and we persevere and we resist, just as Jewish history has always taught us.”

UCLA School of Law Professor David Nimmer, who is part of the Jewish Faculty Resilience Group at UCLA, claimed that he heard from numerous Jewish students and faculty members on campus who are dismayed, shocked, scared and some are even in “terror” over what has happened at the university. “It’s not only since Oct. 7 that we’ve had problems,” he said, pointing out that on Sept. 25 — Yom Kippur — the UCLA Medical School required all students to attend a class on “ethnic sensitivity.” “Jewish faculty courteously pointed out the inappropriateness of going forward,” Nimmer said, “and the response? No change. The mandatory seminar on ethnic sensitivity proceeded in violation of the sensitivity of Jewish people.”

Regarding incidents on campus that have happened since Oct. 7, Nimmer pointed to how on Oct. 12, protesters photographed a faculty member and said “we will find you”; they also photographed the faculty member’s husband. Not long after, Nimmer said, the couple found “a pile of garbage outside [their house] with a swastika on top.” He also claimed that on Oct. 25, four or five Jewish medical students refused to participate in a “mandatory” walkout put on by protesters during class; the protesters disparaged these students as being “dogs.”

Additionally, one UCLA professor could be seen photographed during a solidarity mission to Israel; some students complained to the department head that they didn’t feel safe with this faculty member grading “their papers, even though the subject matter concerned East LA [Los Angeles],” Nimmer said. The faculty member’s supervisor allegedly urged the faculty member to apologize, prompting the faculty member to ask if the reaction would be the same “to a Chinese American member of the faculty who happened to visit China” or if they “would ask a Black member of the faculty to apologize for being Black.

“There has been an ocean of hatred of Jews,” Nimmer added. “The tides must shift, we must see a fundamentally different situation here at UCLA.”

At the beginning of the press conference, AJC Los Angeles Director Richard S. Hirschhaut lambasted the university for failing “to uphold its most important and sacred responsibility: to ensure the safety, the well-being and the civil rights of all its students.” “Violence, harassment and intimidation are not free speech, and have no place on campus or anywhere,” he added. “Simply stated: we failed our Jewish students this week.”

Hirschhaut claimed that the AJC has gotten calls from parents and students as to which schools they should go to for college; when a reporter asked what they tell parents and students about UCLA, Hirschhaut said that “we’re taking a little bit of a pause, we’re asking them to work with us and let us come back to them with a little bit of a report card.”

ADL Los Angeles Regional Director Jeffrey Abrams similarly criticized the university’s “lack of leadership,” contending everything that’s happened on campus in the past week “was predictable, which meant it was preventable.” “The culture on this campus predating Oct. 7 has allowed antisemitism to flourish, and each opportunity Chancellor Block and the administration had to show leadership, they have failed,” said Abrams, urging “consequences” for those who violated university policy and the law.

He also mentioned that the ADL recently released a report card on how universities have dealt with campus antisemitism, and there is now “not good news to add about UCLA.”

Toward the end of the press conference, Ondrasik strapped on an acoustic guitar started his playing his new song “OK”; he changed part of the lyrics to say, “Gene Block, you are not okay, UCLA, evil’s on the march.”

“UCLA rhymes with okay, so that made it easy,” Ondrasik laughed while talking the Journal afterwards. “I’m ashamed at my university and I don’t mind naming names when I call out people responsible for this … Gene Block is the chancellor so it’s on him. The faculty, the administration, every single board member, they are responsible for what happened on this university, not just the last week but for years that’s been building up to this.”

Asked if he plans to perform his song “OK” at the UCLA campus, Ondrasik said: “I’m happy to do it” and that he’s been in talks to come to Columbia University and schools in Toronto. However, he pointed out the trickiness of the timing because a lot of schools are almost out for summer, and he has to be invited to campus to perform. “If a Jewish group of students want me to sit on the quad of Royce Hall and play ‘OK,’ I’m here for them,” he said. “I’m not here to do theatrics, performance art, I’m not here to rip up my diploma, but I’m here to support the Jewish students and I think events like this… letting them know that there’s some old UCLA alumni who are not Jewish that have their back, I think that can be significant.”

Ondrasik has heard from various students at USC, NYU and elsewhere that “they’re scared, they’re intimidated, they’re afraid to go to class” while others are prepared to “stand up to the bullies.” “It’s similar to what I saw in Israel: we’ve been through this before, we’ve been surrounded by antisemitic maniacs our whole lives, we know how to deal with them and we’ll stand up to them,” he said. “So it’s this combination of fortitude and fear.”

The Five for Fighting singer was performing at a weekly Tel Aviv rally calling for the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza on April 13 when Iran began firing missiles at the Jewish state, and pointed out that “not one person left” to go to a safe room despite the situation. “Performing ‘OK’ and ‘Superman’ for the hostage families… you just want to cry. There are no words for that,” he said. “Similar to when I performed at the Concert for New York, singing for people in pain, I’m glad I was there… to show them that most of America has their back and they have not been forgotten… they’ve been forgotten by our president, they’ve been forgotten by the media, they’ve been forgotten by many of the voices in America. But I wanted to tell them that there are hundreds of millions of Americans praying for them, praying for the hostages to come home. And I think that gave them a little bit of solace.”