Magen Am Training Record Number of Volunteers in a Time of Rising Antisemitism

With a surge in antisemitism and hate crimes reaching the highest levels in 20 years, Magen Am has found itself facing increased demand for services. The Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization, dedicated to providing security services on the West Coast and firearm classes for members of the Jewish community, has become more crucial than ever. Additionally, Magen Am trains individuals to become Community Team Members (CTMs) who serve as security guards for their congregations.

In an interview with the Jewish Journal, Ivan Wolkind, the new CEO of Magen Am, emphasized the unique understanding and connection that Community Team Members have with the community’s needs and the threats it’s facing. Wolkind, previously the chief operating and financial officer at The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, transitioned to his current role when Magen Am decided to expand its operations.

Originally established in 2017 by Rabbi Yossi Eilfort, Magen Am successfully operated in Hancock Park before deciding to replicate its model across Los Angeles and eventually, nationwide. Wolkind, a UK native who moved to Israel at 26 and later settled in the U.S. with his family, brings a wealth of experience.

Despite the intensity of his work, he also finds time to volunteer as a reserve police officer and patrol the streets alongside other police officers. “I do it about three to four times a month,” he said. “I finish my day job, go home, take a shower, put on the uniform, get my gun and go on patrol.”

For his volunteer work, he receives a one-dollar “salary” a year, meant for insurance purposes.

“It’s my way to give back to the community, and I take it very seriously,” he said. This commitment has helped him forge valuable relationships with the FBI, which will benefit his work with Magen Am.

Reflecting on the organization’s mission, Wolkind expressed a deep personal connection: “I always believed that we, in the Jewish community, need to be equipped and responsible for our own security. There are no better security guards than people in the community who can recognize what is normal and what is not and act accordingly to protect the community.”

He highlighted the surge in demand for Magen Am’s security services has increased significantly after the terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

“This is a problem that unfortunately isn’t going to go away,” Wolkind said. “The demand for our security services had jumped 400% across the board. We saw such a huge rise in antisemitism and we need to increase the money we raise in order to meet that demand and grow our reach within L.A. I would like nothing more than for us to be out of work, but unfortunately, I expect that we will continue to be very busy.”

Since the beginning of war in Israel, the demand for Magen Am’s Firearm 101 classes skyrocketed. Members of the Jewish community, including Orthodox and Reform Jews of all ages, who never considered owning a firearm, began applying for permits and enrolling in classes. Unlike traditional firearm courses, Magen Am focuses also on situational awareness, threat recognition, de-escalation techniques and self-protection.

In addition to individual classes, Magen Am empowers community members to become their own security guards through an extensive training program. Wolkind stressed the importance of community-wide security and the affordability of this approach.

“It’s vital that the entire community increase its security,” he said. “We train members to become licensed and insured armed security guards. We give members the state-mandated 37 hours of training and another 100 hours of training on top of that and then employ them as volunteer security guards. They stand guard outside synagogues and increase the security of the congregants while decreasing the cost. Our presence also sends a message to others that this community is being guarded and protected.”

Both women and men have enrolled in the training program, which requires hours of training and costs $5,000 per student.

Wolkind commended the dedication of those who enrolled in the training program, emphasizing their willingness to invest time and resources for the greater good. The volunteers, hailing from various professions, view this commitment as a way to give back.

To enroll in the program, one needs to be at least 22 years old and commit to 137 hours to training. Wolkind likened the program to the LAPD academy, emphasizing its comprehensive approach to both firearm usage and de-escalation techniques.

“I remember one incident that I witnessed and I was so impressed by,” he said. “There was a guy who approached one of the Magen Am guards while at work. He said he is with the Crips and is going to shoot the Jews. Rabbi Yossi, who was in the area, started talking to him, and after 20 minutes, the guy shook his hand, smiled and walked away. One of the guards even took his picture with Rabbi Yossi, which is good because now we know who he is. There are a few ways to deal with this type of situation. This individual was clearly looking to start a fight but we want to avoid escalation and confrontations even though we know we are going to win it. It’s better to calm the situation, start a conversation and say, this is my community and I want to keep it safe. If anything goes wrong, you know you are in charge because you have the training, the skills, and if necessary, the weapon.”

Currently boasting 50 volunteers, Magen Am aims to increase this number to 300 in the next two years. Wolkind urged the entire community to participate and support the mission, emphasizing that community involvement will ultimately save costs compared to hiring an external security company.

To learn more about Magen Am training program, visit: https://magenam.com/