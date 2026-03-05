Nostalgia for the ‘80s and ‘90s and the Lost World of Third Spaces

The 1980s and 1990s were decades defined by epic music, movies and fashion that shaped the culture and identities of Gen X and older millennials. Those who were lucky enough to experience Nirvana authentically feel tremendous nostalgia where life’s biggest challenges were elective, rather than existential. Yet, much of that longing is really for where life happened- the “third spaces” between home and school or work that made ordinary time feel shared. Before smartphones, these semi-public places let us linger, run into friends, and develop organic connections which created the backdrop for teenage freedom and the repeat encounters that turn into lifelong memories.

Third spaces are less a venue than a pattern: low-stakes places where you can show up without a script and be available to others. They sit outside the privacy of home and the pressure of school or work, teaching basic social fluency in real time. In the ’80s and ’90s, there was no easy escape hatch: you couldn’t mute, block, or scroll away. Consider the rise of the Sherman Oaks Galleria- a dependable coordinate on the social map, even when you didn’t know what you’d do. You split pizza, flipped through Johnny Depp posters, tried on Ray-Ban sunglasses, and gossiped about the bygone era of first crushes materializing over a shared milkshake at Café 50’s.

Music record stores were third spaces disguised as retail. At Tower Records, one didn’t just buy an album. Rather, one asked the clerk what else sounded like it, argued with friends at the listening station, and scanned the racks to see what other people were holding in the hope that you could snatch it out of their hand. Browsing was social because taste was visible. Today, discovery happens privately through algorithms and earbuds; the serendipity of overheard opinions and stranger-to-stranger recommendations is easier to miss.

Movie theatres were third spaces in disguise too. Does anyone remember the magic of gathering at the Bruin Theater for the premier of any of the Indiana Jones movies on a Saturday night after eating a hearty meal at Mario’s? You waited in line, recognized classmates in the lobby, and made a night out of a single showing. Smartphones erode that shared attention; even when the theatre is full, the pull of a screen in the pocket can turn the post-movie moment into separate text threads instead of a shared conversation.

Bookstores offered a quieter version of the same magic: unplanned time among other people. You read dust jackets, sat in an aisle, scanned a community board, and found magazines you’d never think to search for online. The Barnes and Noble on Westwood was not only a third space for many UCLA students like me who found potential friends and romantic partners while sipping lattes on the second floor, but served as a communal hub for people from all walks of life congregating over the latest John Grisham novels that would soon become our favorite movies.

The same third-space dynamic applies to Jewish communal life. Synagogues and Jewish summer camps have long built identity through belonging—shared ritual, repeated time together, and friendships that make tradition feel lived. But the lack of affordable housing in many traditional Jewish communities can push young families farther away, thinning participation and the relationships that make these institutions feel like home. Over time, that weakens generational connection to Judaism and to the State of Israel, which is sustained by durable community more than one-off lessons.

Smartphones didn’t just add convenience; they rewired what it means to “go somewhere.” In the past, the destination was the content: you went to the mall to see people, the record store to discover music, the theatre to watch what you couldn’t stream, the bookstore to browse what you hadn’t found yet. Now the content lives in your hand. With an iPhone, it’s easy to treat physical places as backdrops while staying mentally elsewhere, nudging us toward social isolation: fewer spontaneous conversations and fewer low-pressure settings where relationships form.

This isn’t a claim that the past was perfect or that technology is inherently bad; people do find real community online. But the nostalgia attached to the ’80s and ’90s often comes from a world where public hanging-out was built into daily life. Those malls, music stores, movie theatres, and bookstores weren’t just businesses; they were shared living rooms that asked you to show up and participate. Today, even when the same places are still standing, the catalyst has shifted from the destination to the device—and from being together to being alone, together.

Lisa Ansell is the Associate Director of the USC Casden Institute and Lecturer of Hebrew Language at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Los Angeles.