Nostalgia for the ‘80s and ‘90s and the Lost World of Third Spaces

The 1980s and 1990s were decades defined by epic music, movies and fashion that shaped the culture and identities of Gen X and older millennials. Those who were lucky enough to experience Nirvana authentically feel tremendous nostalgia where life’s biggest challenges were elective, rather than existential. Yet, much of that longing is really for where life happened- the “third spaces” between home and school or work that made ordinary time feel shared. Before smartphones, these semi-public places let us linger, run into friends, and develop organic connections which created the backdrop for teenage freedom and the repeat encounters that turn into lifelong memories.
Third spaces are less a venue than a pattern: low-stakes places where you can show up without a script and be available to others. They sit outside the privacy of home and the pressure of school or work, teaching basic social fluency in real time. In the ’80s and ’90s, there was no easy escape hatch: you couldn’t mute, block, or scroll away. Consider the rise of the Sherman Oaks Galleria- a dependable coordinate on the social map, even when you didn’t know what you’d do. You split pizza, flipped through Johnny Depp posters, tried on Ray-Ban sunglasses, and gossiped about the bygone era of first crushes materializing over a shared milkshake at Café 50’s.
Music record stores were third spaces disguised as retail. At Tower Records, one didn’t just buy an album. Rather, one asked the clerk what else sounded like it, argued with friends at the listening station, and scanned the racks to see what other people were holding in the hope that you could snatch it out of their hand. Browsing was social because taste was visible. Today, discovery happens privately through algorithms and earbuds; the serendipity of overheard opinions and stranger-to-stranger recommendations is easier to miss.
Movie theatres were third spaces in disguise too. Does anyone remember the magic of gathering at the Bruin Theater for the premier of any of the Indiana Jones movies on a Saturday night after eating a hearty meal at Mario’s? You waited in line, recognized classmates in the lobby, and made a night out of a single showing. Smartphones erode that shared attention; even when the theatre is full, the pull of a screen in the pocket can turn the post-movie moment into separate text threads instead of a shared conversation.
Bookstores offered a quieter version of the same magic: unplanned time among other people. You read dust jackets, sat in an aisle, scanned a community board, and found magazines you’d never think to search for online. The Barnes and Noble on Westwood was not only a third space for many UCLA students like me who found potential friends and romantic partners while sipping lattes on the second floor, but served as a communal hub for people from all walks of life congregating over the latest John Grisham novels that would soon become our favorite movies.
The same third-space dynamic applies to Jewish communal life. Synagogues and Jewish summer camps have long built identity through belonging—shared ritual, repeated time together, and friendships that make tradition feel lived. But the lack of affordable housing in many traditional Jewish communities can push young families farther away, thinning participation and the relationships that make these institutions feel like home. Over time, that weakens generational connection to Judaism and to the State of Israel, which is sustained by durable community more than one-off lessons.
Smartphones didn’t just add convenience; they rewired what it means to “go somewhere.” In the past, the destination was the content: you went to the mall to see people, the record store to discover music, the theatre to watch what you couldn’t stream, the bookstore to browse what you hadn’t found yet. Now the content lives in your hand. With an iPhone, it’s easy to treat physical places as backdrops while staying mentally elsewhere, nudging us toward social isolation: fewer spontaneous conversations and fewer low-pressure settings where relationships form.
This isn’t a claim that the past was perfect or that technology is inherently bad; people do find real community online. But the nostalgia attached to the ’80s and ’90s often comes from a world where public hanging-out was built into daily life. Those malls, music stores, movie theatres, and bookstores weren’t just businesses; they were shared living rooms that asked you to show up and participate. Today, even when the same places are still standing, the catalyst has shifted from the destination to the device—and from being together to being alone, together.
Lisa Ansell is the Associate Director of the USC Casden Institute and Lecturer of Hebrew Language at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Los Angeles.
Nostalgia for the ‘80s and ‘90s and the Lost World of Third Spaces
Lisa Ansell
The 1980s and 1990s were decades defined by epic music, movies and fashion that shaped the culture and identities of Gen X and older millennials. Those who were lucky enough to experience Nirvana authentically feel tremendous nostalgia where life’s biggest challenges were elective, rather than existential. Yet, much of that longing is really for where life happened- the “third spaces” between home and school or work that made ordinary time feel shared. Before smartphones, these semi-public places let us linger, run into friends, and develop organic connections which created the backdrop for teenage freedom and the repeat encounters that turn into lifelong memories.
Third spaces are less a venue than a pattern: low-stakes places where you can show up without a script and be available to others. They sit outside the privacy of home and the pressure of school or work, teaching basic social fluency in real time. In the ’80s and ’90s, there was no easy escape hatch: you couldn’t mute, block, or scroll away. Consider the rise of the Sherman Oaks Galleria- a dependable coordinate on the social map, even when you didn’t know what you’d do. You split pizza, flipped through Johnny Depp posters, tried on Ray-Ban sunglasses, and gossiped about the bygone era of first crushes materializing over a shared milkshake at Café 50’s.
Music record stores were third spaces disguised as retail. At Tower Records, one didn’t just buy an album. Rather, one asked the clerk what else sounded like it, argued with friends at the listening station, and scanned the racks to see what other people were holding in the hope that you could snatch it out of their hand. Browsing was social because taste was visible. Today, discovery happens privately through algorithms and earbuds; the serendipity of overheard opinions and stranger-to-stranger recommendations is easier to miss.
Movie theatres were third spaces in disguise too. Does anyone remember the magic of gathering at the Bruin Theater for the premier of any of the Indiana Jones movies on a Saturday night after eating a hearty meal at Mario’s? You waited in line, recognized classmates in the lobby, and made a night out of a single showing. Smartphones erode that shared attention; even when the theatre is full, the pull of a screen in the pocket can turn the post-movie moment into separate text threads instead of a shared conversation.
Bookstores offered a quieter version of the same magic: unplanned time among other people. You read dust jackets, sat in an aisle, scanned a community board, and found magazines you’d never think to search for online. The Barnes and Noble on Westwood was not only a third space for many UCLA students like me who found potential friends and romantic partners while sipping lattes on the second floor, but served as a communal hub for people from all walks of life congregating over the latest John Grisham novels that would soon become our favorite movies.
The same third-space dynamic applies to Jewish communal life. Synagogues and Jewish summer camps have long built identity through belonging—shared ritual, repeated time together, and friendships that make tradition feel lived. But the lack of affordable housing in many traditional Jewish communities can push young families farther away, thinning participation and the relationships that make these institutions feel like home. Over time, that weakens generational connection to Judaism and to the State of Israel, which is sustained by durable community more than one-off lessons.
Smartphones didn’t just add convenience; they rewired what it means to “go somewhere.” In the past, the destination was the content: you went to the mall to see people, the record store to discover music, the theatre to watch what you couldn’t stream, the bookstore to browse what you hadn’t found yet. Now the content lives in your hand. With an iPhone, it’s easy to treat physical places as backdrops while staying mentally elsewhere, nudging us toward social isolation: fewer spontaneous conversations and fewer low-pressure settings where relationships form.
This isn’t a claim that the past was perfect or that technology is inherently bad; people do find real community online. But the nostalgia attached to the ’80s and ’90s often comes from a world where public hanging-out was built into daily life. Those malls, music stores, movie theatres, and bookstores weren’t just businesses; they were shared living rooms that asked you to show up and participate. Today, even when the same places are still standing, the catalyst has shifted from the destination to the device—and from being together to being alone, together.
Lisa Ansell is the Associate Director of the USC Casden Institute and Lecturer of Hebrew Language at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Los Angeles.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
In a Pickle– A Turshi Recipe
Sweet Kugel Recipes for National Noodle Month
Table for Five: Ki Tisa
Re-Reading Persia: Thoughts on an Ancient Text in a Modern Moment
The War in Iran: Revolution, Assassination, Reconstruction
Who Knows?
Nostalgia for the ‘80s and ‘90s and the Lost World of Third Spaces
The nostalgia attached to the ’80s and ’90s often comes from a world where public hanging-out was built into daily life.
You Heard It Here First, Folks!
For over half a decade, I had seen how the slow drip of antisemitism, carefully enveloped in the language of social justice and human rights, had steadily poisoned people whom I had previously considered perfectly reasonable.
Bringing the Best of Diaspora Jewry to Israel
Today, amid rising global antisemitism and uncertainty in the Diaspora, many Anglos considering aliyah are searching not only for housing but for belonging.
Trump’s Critics Have a Lot Riding on the Iran Conflict
Their assumptions about the attack on Iran are based on a belief in the resilience of an evil terrorist regime, coupled with a conviction that Trump’s belief in the importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance is inherently wrong.
The Snake, the Shepherd’s Crook, and the Eye of the Sun: Uncovering the Haggadah’s Hidden Meaning
As Bar Ilan University professor Joshua Berman engagingly and convincingly demonstrates in his “Echoes of Egypt” Haggadah, the process by which the Passover story took shape was as a polemic against the belief system and symbols of authority of Pharaoh and his people.
The Night Watch: How Hundreds of U.S. Volunteers Support Israel Through the Night
We may never know each other’s names. We may never meet. Yet for those minutes, across oceans, time zones, and screens, we share something deeply human.
Me Llamo Miguel
With Purim having just passed, I’ve been thinking about how Jews have been disguising ourselves over the years.
The Hope of Return
This moment calls for moral imagination. For solidarity with the Iranian people demanding dignity. For sustained support of those who seek a freer future.
Stranded by War
We are struggling on two fronts: we worry about friends and family, and we are preoccupied with our own “survival” on a trip extended beyond our control.
Tuning Up Trouble: Daniel Roher Turns a Piano Tuner into a Master Safe-Cracker
In the film, Leo Woodall plays Niki White, a gifted young piano tuner in New York whose heightened auditory abilities allow him to detect even the faintest mechanical sounds.
Love Letters to Israel
Looking around at the tears, laughter, and joy after two years of hell, the show was able to not just touch but nourish our souls.
Neil Sedaka, Brooklyn-Born Hit-Maker, Dies at 86
Neil Sedaka was born March 13, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Mac and Eleanor Sedaka. His father was Sephardic and his mother Ashkenazi; Sedaka was a transliteration of the Hebrew “tzedakah.”
Even When the Missiles Fall, We Never Forget to Dance
Can you imagine what it’s like to read about a Persian prime minister seeking to destroy the Jews – as the Jewish army is finally fighting back with the American army against the Persian Jew-haters?
Letter to the UC Board of Regents on Fighting Antisemitism
We write as current and former UC faculty, many of us in STEM fields and professional schools, in response to the release of When Faculty Take Sides: How Academic Infrastructure Drives Antisemitism at the University of California.
Iran: More Questions Than Answers
Most military experts agree that fully replacing an authoritarian theocracy is much more difficult than merely decapitating it.
Shabbat in a Bunker
It turned out that this first round of sirens was a wake-up call, a warning that Israel and America were attacking – so we could expect a different day of rest than all of us had planned.
A Weakened Iran Is Already a Victory
No matter what happens going forward, something as earth-shattering as the fall of the Soviet Union has already happened in the Middle East.
Community Reacts to U.S.-Israel Attack Against Iran
Though there was uncertainty about what would ensue in the days following, those interviewed by The Journal acknowledged the strikes against the Islamic Republic in Iran constituted a pivotal turning point in the history of the Middle East.
A Persian Purim Reflection
When Purim arrives at a moment of global tension connected to Iran, it lands differently.
Emily Austin: Speaking Up Is an Obligation, Not a Choice
Austin’s ultimate goal is unity, even when the Jewish community feels divided.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.