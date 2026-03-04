The Hope of Return

I’m an Ashkenazi Jew who has somehow cracked the code and made my way into the Persian Jewish community. My wife — and her 1,000-plus-member family — have become my own, and the hues of our home reflect corners of a faraway bazaar where Jewish Iranian life once thrived.
Being the “outsider” — or the “white” one, as the community jokingly calls me — has given me a particular gift. I’ve been allowed to listen. To learn. To sit at countless tables — dinners, lunches, late-night gatherings — and hear about the Iran that was: the nightlife, the tight-knit Jewish quarters, the rhythm of the bazaars, the ease of daily coexistence. I’ve heard about coffee shops that stayed open too late, about Muslim neighbors who were family, about a sense of permanence that felt unquestioned — until it wasn’t.
Like the children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, nearly every Persian-American Jew of the next generation knows the outline of their family’s exodus. They know about the Iranian Revolution. They know what was left behind. They know about HIAS and the scramble to begin again in a new land. They know their parents rebuilt from scratch.
What they often don’t fully know is the emotional texture of what was lost.
The generation that fled in 1979 made a deliberate choice. They built businesses. They filled synagogues. They created thriving Persian Jewish enclaves in the United States that preserved tradition while embracing opportunity. But in doing so, many also shielded their children from the deepest layers of trauma. Some stories were told. Others were tucked away.
Part of that silence was protective. Why pass down pain if you can instead pass down resilience? Why let your children inherit the ache of streets they may never walk again?
Another part was pragmatic. Longing for a homeland that feels permanently out of reach can consume you. Better to turn the page. Better to focus forward. Better to build a life that does not depend on what was stolen.
That mindset helps explain why many Iranian Jews have historically kept their distance from organized opposition politics. Regime change felt distant. Risky. Unlikely. Hope, in this context, was something to ration.
And yet this moment feels different.
In the turbulence unfolding inside Iran today, there is a new undercurrent in the diaspora — cautious, measured, but unmistakably hopeful. Conversations that once sounded like fantasy are now spoken aloud. Visiting childhood homes. Walking old neighborhoods. Investing in a reopened economy. Reintroducing children to the land their grandparents still dream about.
No one serious believes this transformation is imminent. Iran stands at a fragile crossroads. A stable, pluralistic future aligned with democratic values is far from guaranteed. The forces that have defined the Islamic Republic for decades will not dissolve overnight. Optimism must be disciplined by realism.
But hope itself is powerful.
For decades, the regime projected permanence. Today, that aura feels cracked. The possibility — however distant — that Iran could one day be a country where Jews live freely and visibly again, where its diaspora can return without fear, where its government reflects the aspirations of its people rather than the dictates of repression — no longer feels absurd.
This moment calls for moral imagination. For solidarity with the Iranian people demanding dignity. For sustained support of those who seek a freer future. And yes, for quiet acknowledgment that those who trafficked in extremism and terror may finally be confronting the consequences of their choices.
I think often about my mother-in-law, Mojgan, and the Tehran she describes with such clarity. I imagine boarding a plane with her one day. Walking the streets she grew up on. Seeing the stories she told me come alive in real time. Not as tourists peering into a sealed past, but as a family reclaiming something that was unjustly stripped away.
History rarely offers return. But sometimes, it offers the hope of it.
Coby Schoffman is a Los Angeles–based serial social entrepreneur and the founder of The Nation Foundation (TNF), which operates project zones across East Africa. Schoffman holds an MSc in Transnational Security from New York University and a BA in Counterterrorism and Conflict Resolution from Reichman University. The views expressed are his own and do not reflect those of any affiliated organization
The Hope of Return
Coby Schoffman
I’m an Ashkenazi Jew who has somehow cracked the code and made my way into the Persian Jewish community. My wife — and her 1,000-plus-member family — have become my own, and the hues of our home reflect corners of a faraway bazaar where Jewish Iranian life once thrived.
Being the “outsider” — or the “white” one, as the community jokingly calls me — has given me a particular gift. I’ve been allowed to listen. To learn. To sit at countless tables — dinners, lunches, late-night gatherings — and hear about the Iran that was: the nightlife, the tight-knit Jewish quarters, the rhythm of the bazaars, the ease of daily coexistence. I’ve heard about coffee shops that stayed open too late, about Muslim neighbors who were family, about a sense of permanence that felt unquestioned — until it wasn’t.
Like the children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, nearly every Persian-American Jew of the next generation knows the outline of their family’s exodus. They know about the Iranian Revolution. They know what was left behind. They know about HIAS and the scramble to begin again in a new land. They know their parents rebuilt from scratch.
What they often don’t fully know is the emotional texture of what was lost.
The generation that fled in 1979 made a deliberate choice. They built businesses. They filled synagogues. They created thriving Persian Jewish enclaves in the United States that preserved tradition while embracing opportunity. But in doing so, many also shielded their children from the deepest layers of trauma. Some stories were told. Others were tucked away.
Part of that silence was protective. Why pass down pain if you can instead pass down resilience? Why let your children inherit the ache of streets they may never walk again?
Another part was pragmatic. Longing for a homeland that feels permanently out of reach can consume you. Better to turn the page. Better to focus forward. Better to build a life that does not depend on what was stolen.
That mindset helps explain why many Iranian Jews have historically kept their distance from organized opposition politics. Regime change felt distant. Risky. Unlikely. Hope, in this context, was something to ration.
And yet this moment feels different.
In the turbulence unfolding inside Iran today, there is a new undercurrent in the diaspora — cautious, measured, but unmistakably hopeful. Conversations that once sounded like fantasy are now spoken aloud. Visiting childhood homes. Walking old neighborhoods. Investing in a reopened economy. Reintroducing children to the land their grandparents still dream about.
No one serious believes this transformation is imminent. Iran stands at a fragile crossroads. A stable, pluralistic future aligned with democratic values is far from guaranteed. The forces that have defined the Islamic Republic for decades will not dissolve overnight. Optimism must be disciplined by realism.
But hope itself is powerful.
For decades, the regime projected permanence. Today, that aura feels cracked. The possibility — however distant — that Iran could one day be a country where Jews live freely and visibly again, where its diaspora can return without fear, where its government reflects the aspirations of its people rather than the dictates of repression — no longer feels absurd.
This moment calls for moral imagination. For solidarity with the Iranian people demanding dignity. For sustained support of those who seek a freer future. And yes, for quiet acknowledgment that those who trafficked in extremism and terror may finally be confronting the consequences of their choices.
I think often about my mother-in-law, Mojgan, and the Tehran she describes with such clarity. I imagine boarding a plane with her one day. Walking the streets she grew up on. Seeing the stories she told me come alive in real time. Not as tourists peering into a sealed past, but as a family reclaiming something that was unjustly stripped away.
History rarely offers return. But sometimes, it offers the hope of it.
Coby Schoffman is a Los Angeles–based serial social entrepreneur and the founder of The Nation Foundation (TNF), which operates project zones across East Africa. Schoffman holds an MSc in Transnational Security from New York University and a BA in Counterterrorism and Conflict Resolution from Reichman University. The views expressed are his own and do not reflect those of any affiliated organization
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
The Night Watch: How Hundreds of U.S. Volunteers Support Israel Through the Night
Me Llamo Miguel
The Hope of Return
Stranded by War
Tuning Up Trouble: Daniel Roher Turns a Piano Tuner into a Master Safe-Cracker
Love Letters to Israel
Neil Sedaka, Brooklyn-Born Hit-Maker, Dies at 86
Neil Sedaka was born March 13, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Mac and Eleanor Sedaka. His father was Sephardic and his mother Ashkenazi; Sedaka was a transliteration of the Hebrew “tzedakah.”
Even When the Missiles Fall, We Never Forget to Dance
Can you imagine what it’s like to read about a Persian prime minister seeking to destroy the Jews – as the Jewish army is finally fighting back with the American army against the Persian Jew-haters?
Letter to the UC Board of Regents on Fighting Antisemitism
We write as current and former UC faculty, many of us in STEM fields and professional schools, in response to the release of When Faculty Take Sides: How Academic Infrastructure Drives Antisemitism at the University of California.
Iran: More Questions Than Answers
Most military experts agree that fully replacing an authoritarian theocracy is much more difficult than merely decapitating it.
Shabbat in a Bunker
It turned out that this first round of sirens was a wake-up call, a warning that Israel and America were attacking – so we could expect a different day of rest than all of us had planned.
A Weakened Iran Is Already a Victory
No matter what happens going forward, something as earth-shattering as the fall of the Soviet Union has already happened in the Middle East.
Community Reacts to U.S.-Israel Attack Against Iran
Though there was uncertainty about what would ensue in the days following, those interviewed by The Journal acknowledged the strikes against the Islamic Republic in Iran constituted a pivotal turning point in the history of the Middle East.
A Persian Purim Reflection
When Purim arrives at a moment of global tension connected to Iran, it lands differently.
Emily Austin: Speaking Up Is an Obligation, Not a Choice
Austin’s ultimate goal is unity, even when the Jewish community feels divided.
2 Endgames Emerge as US-Israel Strikes Reshape Iran’s Military Posture
Tehran may either fracture under combined pressure or endure in a weakened state, stripped of key deterrent capabilities for years
Finally, Midnight for Mullahs
America’s new muscularity has placed the world on notice: This is no longer the United States of Obama and Biden. Red lines will be enforced. Provocations will not be ignored. Allies will be defended.
TIMELINE Missile Fire Follows Israeli Strikes on Iran; Over 100 Injured in Israel
Ayatollah Killed in U.S.-Israel Airstrikes; Regime Retaliation Kills 9 Israelis, 3 U.S. Troops; Synagogue Destroyed in Beit Shemesh; First Reports of Injuries in Jerusalem; 100,000 IDF Reservists Called up
Is Decapitating Evil Worth Risking a Messy War?
With its leadership teetering and Trump and Netanyahu calling for regime change, how far will the Islamic regime go to survive?
Mapping the Year: Niver’s Feb News 2026
Israel, US strike Iran
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that a missile and drone attack targeting Israeli civilians was expected “in the immediate future.”
An Unfinished Film About an Unfinished Grief
Frenkel describes the project as something that began while he was mourning his father and has continued without waiting for clarity or closure.
In The War Against Antizionism, Help Is On The Way
According to Adam Louis-Klein, Jew-hatred cloaked as political expression in the form of antizionism is a hate movement and should not be accepted.
Yes, We Have a Drinking Problem
Yes, we have a drinking problem, right here in the Jewish community.
Jewish Teens Want a Seat at the Table. After Oct. 7, They’ve Earned It.
If adult institutions cannot recover moral clarity, young Jews will build structures that can.
By Your Command – A poem for Parsha Tetzaveh
I’m a freeform command follower. Oxygen takes its own path into my lungs. My blood flows at its discretion.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.