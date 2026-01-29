Why We Could Not Rest: The Return Of Ran Gvili

The return of Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage, has raised questions for many people: What’s the big deal? Why write about this now, when there are so many other urgent things happening in the world? Why keep returning to October 7, to one man, to one body? I’ve been asked these very questions by readers and acquaintances.
I understand their questions. I do. And I understand the spirit behind it. If you’re someone who claims to care for all people “equally,” this can appear to be a narrowing of vision, a kind of tribal fixation. You see suffering everywhere and wonder why this particular suffering draws such attention.
Let me explain it this way.
If your sister had been taken, if her body were being held somewhere unknown, would you be able to think of anything else until she was returned? If your brother were missing, would you say there were more important things going on? Of course not. You would ache. You wouldn’t sleep a full night until he came home. You would do everything in your power to bring him back. And yet, you might answer that this is different—that this man was not your brother, that he was a stranger, someone you never knew, a mere abstraction.
This is where the gap lies.
The Jewish people are a small people, just fifteen million in the entire world. We are not a nation in any modern sense, but a family: argumentative, fractious, beautiful, and inseparable. When one of us is taken, it is not one of countless others. It is a single face, a single life.
When Ran came home, it was a brother who arrived. And if anyone has ever wondered how Jews have endured so many catastrophes and accomplished things so disproportionate to our numbers, here is the answer: not power, not influence, but interrelatedness—a bond nurtured, insisted upon, and renewed for four thousand years.
Ran was twenty-four years old on October 7, 2023. He was on medical leave from his unit, his shoulder broken, surgery scheduled. When the attack began, he didn’t stay home. He ignored the pain, put on his uniform, and drove toward the fighting.
Near Kibbutz Alumim, as Hamas pogromists slaughtered civilians fleeing the Nova music festival, Ran evacuated survivors, pulling people to safety under fire, saving dozens of lives. He continued fighting even after being wounded, until his ammunition ran out. A hero in every sense of the word, he was murdered and his body taken into Gaza.
For nearly two and a half years, his remains were held there, His parents, Itzik and Talik, his sister and his brother, waited. The entire Jewish nation waited with them. He was spoken of in the language of family. “We see the relief in the eyes of families who have been able to bury their children,” his sister said during the long months of waiting. “We want to be able to move on with our lives and remember Rani.”
In January 2026, after a painstaking military operation, Ran Gvili’s body was recovered in Gaza City and returned to Israel. His mother said simply, “It’s a relief, even though we hoped for a different ending.” His father recalled the words Ran had said before leaving home: I’m not going to leave my friends to fight alone. Even in death, his final act remained an act of loyalty.
Our people believe in miracles. But we do not believe in coincidence. And here is where something ancient enters the present moment.
This Shabbat, in synagogues across the world, Jews will read these words from the Torah: “Moses took the bones of Joseph with him, for Joseph had bound the children of Israel by an oath, saying: God will surely remember you, and you must take up my bones from here with you.” Joseph makes his descendants swear not to leave him behind. Generations pass. Slavery hardens. And still, when redemption comes, Moses carries the bones out from the midst of the enslavers.
In Judaism, redemption is incomplete if even one life is missing. Freedom is unfinished if even one body is abandoned. Memory then, is not only an idea. It is an action, necessitating a concerted and collective effort.
When Ran Gvili came home, it was an ancient promise kept again. Joseph’s bones lifted once more from the ground of exile.
That is why we could not rest. That is why we still speak of it. Not because one life matters more than others, but because to value life is to refuse the disappearance of even one soul.
Peter Himmelman is a Grammy and Emmy nominated performer, songwriter, film composer, visual artist and award-winning author.
Why We Could Not Rest: The Return Of Ran Gvili
Peter Himmelman
The return of Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage, has raised questions for many people: What’s the big deal? Why write about this now, when there are so many other urgent things happening in the world? Why keep returning to October 7, to one man, to one body? I’ve been asked these very questions by readers and acquaintances.
I understand their questions. I do. And I understand the spirit behind it. If you’re someone who claims to care for all people “equally,” this can appear to be a narrowing of vision, a kind of tribal fixation. You see suffering everywhere and wonder why this particular suffering draws such attention.
Let me explain it this way.
If your sister had been taken, if her body were being held somewhere unknown, would you be able to think of anything else until she was returned? If your brother were missing, would you say there were more important things going on? Of course not. You would ache. You wouldn’t sleep a full night until he came home. You would do everything in your power to bring him back. And yet, you might answer that this is different—that this man was not your brother, that he was a stranger, someone you never knew, a mere abstraction.
This is where the gap lies.
The Jewish people are a small people, just fifteen million in the entire world. We are not a nation in any modern sense, but a family: argumentative, fractious, beautiful, and inseparable. When one of us is taken, it is not one of countless others. It is a single face, a single life.
When Ran came home, it was a brother who arrived. And if anyone has ever wondered how Jews have endured so many catastrophes and accomplished things so disproportionate to our numbers, here is the answer: not power, not influence, but interrelatedness—a bond nurtured, insisted upon, and renewed for four thousand years.
Ran was twenty-four years old on October 7, 2023. He was on medical leave from his unit, his shoulder broken, surgery scheduled. When the attack began, he didn’t stay home. He ignored the pain, put on his uniform, and drove toward the fighting.
Near Kibbutz Alumim, as Hamas pogromists slaughtered civilians fleeing the Nova music festival, Ran evacuated survivors, pulling people to safety under fire, saving dozens of lives. He continued fighting even after being wounded, until his ammunition ran out. A hero in every sense of the word, he was murdered and his body taken into Gaza.
For nearly two and a half years, his remains were held there, His parents, Itzik and Talik, his sister and his brother, waited. The entire Jewish nation waited with them. He was spoken of in the language of family. “We see the relief in the eyes of families who have been able to bury their children,” his sister said during the long months of waiting. “We want to be able to move on with our lives and remember Rani.”
In January 2026, after a painstaking military operation, Ran Gvili’s body was recovered in Gaza City and returned to Israel. His mother said simply, “It’s a relief, even though we hoped for a different ending.” His father recalled the words Ran had said before leaving home: I’m not going to leave my friends to fight alone. Even in death, his final act remained an act of loyalty.
Our people believe in miracles. But we do not believe in coincidence. And here is where something ancient enters the present moment.
This Shabbat, in synagogues across the world, Jews will read these words from the Torah: “Moses took the bones of Joseph with him, for Joseph had bound the children of Israel by an oath, saying: God will surely remember you, and you must take up my bones from here with you.” Joseph makes his descendants swear not to leave him behind. Generations pass. Slavery hardens. And still, when redemption comes, Moses carries the bones out from the midst of the enslavers.
In Judaism, redemption is incomplete if even one life is missing. Freedom is unfinished if even one body is abandoned. Memory then, is not only an idea. It is an action, necessitating a concerted and collective effort.
When Ran Gvili came home, it was an ancient promise kept again. Joseph’s bones lifted once more from the ground of exile.
That is why we could not rest. That is why we still speak of it. Not because one life matters more than others, but because to value life is to refuse the disappearance of even one soul.
Peter Himmelman is a Grammy and Emmy nominated performer, songwriter, film composer, visual artist and award-winning author.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Why We Could Not Rest: The Return Of Ran Gvili
Fruitful – A Jeweled Couscous Salad
Bounty of Recipes for Tu b’Shvat
Table for Five: Beshalach
My Response to Rabbi Wolpe’s Column on the Rabbinate
Rebuilding Jewish Strength
Antisemitism Against the Israelite Igbo People Is Real
There is more than enough evidence that Igbos have been targeted because of their ancient Israelite/Jewish connection. Acknowledging this antisemitism would have profound implications for Black-Jewish relations in the U.S.
Why Envy Is Harder to Shake Than We Think
We often long for another person’s comfort or success without seeing the full picture behind it. Perspective, even when delayed, can be illuminating — and a gift.
Prayer in Uganda
We could learn something from the Abayudaya in Uganda, and their much-smaller, even-less-resourced “sister” community in Kenya.
Rosner’s Domain | Gvili’s Last Contribution
It’s over. The nightmare of hostages is over.
Beyond the Hashtags: What I Learned in the Middle East
The relationship between Israel and the UAE offers a model that challenges the assumption that the Middle East is locked in perpetual dysfunction.
Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of God’s Law
The American experiment, inspired by Locke’s writings, would function in the model of Biblical Israel, balancing the gift of human rationality with belief in the grace of Heaven.
Jaydi Samuels Kuba: “Your Last First Date,” Matchmaking and Jewmaican Beef Patties
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 140
Inside Birthright’s Bet on Jewish Storytellers
Birthright Israel Onward Storytellers is Birthright’s newest program which aims to support Jewish creators from around the world.
What Was Never Said: Beautiful Blu’s Holocaust-Inspired Album ‘One Final Day’
The album takes listeners on a somber musical odyssey, blending haunting vocals with moments of electronic texture to reflect both historical horror and emotional disorientation.
After Being Canceled for Being a Zionist, Jewish Musician Mikey Pauker Makes a Comeback
While antisemitic attacks against him intensified, so did demand for his work — particularly within Jewish communities.
Yes, It’s (Still) a Good Time to Be a Jew
When I reflect on my life as a Jew today, I think of lively Shabbat dinners and inspirational synagogue services, and of the music, food and community that fortify me.
Why I Wrote a Pocket History of the Jewish People
The goal of the book is straightforward: to provide readers with the historical grounding needed to engage seriously in today’s debates.
When to Say I Love You
When you walk out of the house and are lucky enough to return safely, remember how blessed you are to have someone there to say, “I love you.”
Scott Wiener Comes Clean
He no longer deserves to represent us, in elective office or in any other way.
The Progressive Zionist Has Become an Endangered Species
Jews are being squeezed from both sides, which makes it even more urgent that the center space — the place where we can support Israel, support democracy, oppose antisemitism and oppose permanent war — does not collapse.
On Intl Holocaust Remembrance Day, UCLA Chancellor Calls for “Empathy and Respect”
On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk issued a video statement that said hate of any kind—including antisemitism—has no place on UCLA’s campus.
‘Never Forget’ How Jews Responded to the Holocaust
Here’s my wish for Holocaust Remembrance: Just as we remember the Jews who perished, let’s also remember the Jews who stood up and rebuilt.
How Long Until Never Again?
For Jews, the rising Jew-hate is chilling. Yet many of my colleagues and friends don’t see it. Or worse, they excuse it.
Choosing to Rise: A Life Told Through Helicopter Flight
Nicholas Maduro: Killer of Hope
All humans need hope and clearly these immigrants had come to the end of their ropes. They left Venezuela because the unjust and corrupt administrations of Hugo Chavez and his successor Nicholas Maduro had failed them.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.