Hijacking the Holocaust

International Holocaust Remembrance Day has now come and gone. It wouldn’t be such a bad idea for it to finally be gone for good.
After all, this most recent commemoration was part travesty and complete misnomer. A day that had little to do with the actual Holocaust. President Trump’s campaign promise to clamp down on illegal immigration proved, in the minds of his many critics, that he was Hitler incarnate. Naturally ICE agents conducting raids in sanctuary cities were Gestapo. Europeans did nothing but stand by as their Jewish neighbors were rounded up; this time, in America, with upheavals over ICE, some people did not stand by and got themselves shot.
Everyone had apparently forgotten that there were no sanctuary cities in Europe for Jews. The analogy was already warped. Why ruin it further?
The systematic murder of 6 million Jews isn’t exactly analogous to illegal immigrants—many with rap sheets—guaranteed a free plane ticket back to their country of origin. No death camps, gas chambers or crematoria, just atmospheric turbulence and that fateful choice between a KIND Bar and Cheez-It Crackers.
The systematic murder of 6 million Jews isn’t exactly analogous to illegal immigrants—many with rap sheets—guaranteed a free plane ticket back to their country of origin. No death camps, gas chambers or crematoria, just atmospheric turbulence and that fateful choice between a KIND Bar and Cheez-It Crackers.
If the Holocaust is no longer a stand-alone atrocity where the Final Solution applied to Jews, and Jews alone, then it’s time to forgo the fake tears and false equivalencies and co-opt someone else’s tragedy. Holocaust inversion is the one cultural appropriation that dares not speak its name.
Almost miraculously, Vice President JD Vance managed to deliver a statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day without mentioning Jews or Nazis—as if it was just another ordinary universalist day.
You’re either remembering why there are so few Jews in the world, or you’re stealing an atrocity that doesn’t belong to you so you can concoct yet another reason to detest Donald Trump.
You’re either remembering why there are so few Jews in the world, or you’re stealing an atrocity that doesn’t belong to you so you can concoct yet another reason to detest Donald Trump.
How do I know this to be true? In 2009, in the early days of the Obama administration, I represented an immigrant pro bono in a removal case. He was being held in a detention center in New Jersey where a fellow inmate had been found dead in his cell. ICE agents told me that I couldn’t have picked a worse time to practice immigration law.
They were right. Obama, who went on to earn the moniker “Deporter-in-Chief,” said during the first days of his presidency that “our nation, like all nations, has the right and obligation to control its borders and set laws for residency and citizenship. And no matter how decent they are, no matter their reasons, the 11 million who broke these laws should be held accountable.”
Obama made good on those words. More than 3 million illegal immigrants were deported from the United States during his two terms. The vast majority didn’t receive even minimal due process—no hearing, with not even an interpreter present.
Curiously, all this was happening, and “Holocaust” or “Hitler” was never uttered in public. Obama’s harsh immigration policy did not cause Americans to lose their minds. ICE agents managed to do their jobs without street fights and charges of Gestapo tactics.
Oh, and I improbably won that immigration case.
It was also a different time in Holocaust memory. The United States Memorial Museum was still a hot ticket among Smithsonian offerings. “Schindler’s List” still found its way into cocktail party banter.
That’s because the Holocaust was the Holocaust! It wasn’t some one-size-fits-all stand-in for disagreements with your government.
No one back then would be so historically careless as to mischaracterize the Holocaust as a dispute over immigration policy. Jews weren’t immigrants in Europe. They were law-abiding citizens, productive members of German, Austrian, French, Hungarian, Czechoslovakian, Belgian, Greek, Italian and Dutch societies—standouts in nearly every category of human accomplishment. They had nothing in common with Venezuelan gang members, Colombian cartels, and Somali welfare scammers.
That’s the suicidal path Europe took under Hitler: depleting the continent of a people that happened to be one of its most valuable resources.
Europe never recovered. Ironically, today it is suffering through a mass migration miscalculation—serving as the staging ground for the next caliphate.
The pious symbolism and tell-tale signs of collapse somehow evaded the moral comprehension of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, comedian Kathy Griffin and the always smug Stephen Colbert. Walz compared illegal immigrants in his state to Anne Frank. Griffin accused ICE of interning children in concentration camps. And Colbert concluded that ICE was actually worse than the Gestapo because the former wear masks.
Iconography of the Holocaust corrupted for cheap laughs and political score-settling. What’s next? “All aboard Amtrak to Auschwitz!”
Any child of an illegal immigrant hiding in a Minneapolis attic will most definitely not end up dead in Bergen-Belsen.The father of the poster child for these temporary detentions left his son alone in a locked and running car. Other children were trafficked and have no parents to go home to.
The Gestapo didn’t need to wear masks because the German people, unfortunately, were behind them. In sanctuary cities, large numbers of radicalized demonstrators are eager to attack ICE agents and dox them on social media. Of course, their faces are covered.
Trivializing an atrocity is obscene. Historical events are not props for politicians,comedians and virtue signalers on social media. The Nazis who perpetrated these crimes were uniquely evil. Today that word is casually misapplied to describe Republicans, MAGA, the police and ICE. Trump may be many unflattering things, but he’s not Hitler—no matter what his designs on Greenland may be. Just ask the Jews in Israel, and on college campuses, who he has rescued.
The Nazis perfected mass murder. The scale and sadism of the Holocaust was incomparable—the shaved heads and numbered arms. Over 1 million children one moment were crying, the very next they were reduced to smoke and ash.
Is anything like that happening on the streets or in the detention centers of Minneapolis?
The conflation of words that don’t belong in the same sentence has become the hallmark of contemporary moral outrage. Would anyone care about Palestinians if their self-inflicted plight didn’t conveniently elevate antisemitism into a moral crusade? Only by taking liberties with language can casualties of war be likened to a genocide.
The anti-ICE protests look less like “peaceful assembly,” which is permissible under the First Amendment, and more like crowds high on the sugar rush of open rebellion. The cursing and threatening of ICE agents on social media seem especially unhinged, not the kind of “petitioning of government” contemplated by the Founding Fathers.
Yes, there have been two killings of demonstrators by ICE agents who have been relieved of their duties. And Trump has now halted ICE operations in sanctuary cities precisely to avoid all this appalling violence.
But negligent, inexperienced law enforcement is not the sole reason behind these deaths. Deliberately placing themselves in harm’s way, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest, refusing to heed the instructions of federal officers, the incitement of public officials, and the unwillingness of local police to assist in crowd control, have made bullet-ridden chaos inevitable.
Regardless of one’s view on immigration and Homeland Security’s mishandling of law enforcement, the Holocaust doesn’t belong in this conversation. International Holocaust Remembrance Day was not created as kitsch—a tawdry symbol of man’s inhumanity to man, a mere token for Jews and a talisman for everyone else.
Hijacking the Holocaust
Thane Rosenbaum
International Holocaust Remembrance Day has now come and gone. It wouldn’t be such a bad idea for it to finally be gone for good.
After all, this most recent commemoration was part travesty and complete misnomer. A day that had little to do with the actual Holocaust. President Trump’s campaign promise to clamp down on illegal immigration proved, in the minds of his many critics, that he was Hitler incarnate. Naturally ICE agents conducting raids in sanctuary cities were Gestapo. Europeans did nothing but stand by as their Jewish neighbors were rounded up; this time, in America, with upheavals over ICE, some people did not stand by and got themselves shot.
Everyone had apparently forgotten that there were no sanctuary cities in Europe for Jews. The analogy was already warped. Why ruin it further?
The systematic murder of 6 million Jews isn’t exactly analogous to illegal immigrants—many with rap sheets—guaranteed a free plane ticket back to their country of origin. No death camps, gas chambers or crematoria, just atmospheric turbulence and that fateful choice between a KIND Bar and Cheez-It Crackers.
If the Holocaust is no longer a stand-alone atrocity where the Final Solution applied to Jews, and Jews alone, then it’s time to forgo the fake tears and false equivalencies and co-opt someone else’s tragedy. Holocaust inversion is the one cultural appropriation that dares not speak its name.
Almost miraculously, Vice President JD Vance managed to deliver a statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day without mentioning Jews or Nazis—as if it was just another ordinary universalist day.
You’re either remembering why there are so few Jews in the world, or you’re stealing an atrocity that doesn’t belong to you so you can concoct yet another reason to detest Donald Trump.
How do I know this to be true? In 2009, in the early days of the Obama administration, I represented an immigrant pro bono in a removal case. He was being held in a detention center in New Jersey where a fellow inmate had been found dead in his cell. ICE agents told me that I couldn’t have picked a worse time to practice immigration law.
They were right. Obama, who went on to earn the moniker “Deporter-in-Chief,” said during the first days of his presidency that “our nation, like all nations, has the right and obligation to control its borders and set laws for residency and citizenship. And no matter how decent they are, no matter their reasons, the 11 million who broke these laws should be held accountable.”
Obama made good on those words. More than 3 million illegal immigrants were deported from the United States during his two terms. The vast majority didn’t receive even minimal due process—no hearing, with not even an interpreter present.
Curiously, all this was happening, and “Holocaust” or “Hitler” was never uttered in public. Obama’s harsh immigration policy did not cause Americans to lose their minds. ICE agents managed to do their jobs without street fights and charges of Gestapo tactics.
Oh, and I improbably won that immigration case.
It was also a different time in Holocaust memory. The United States Memorial Museum was still a hot ticket among Smithsonian offerings. “Schindler’s List” still found its way into cocktail party banter.
That’s because the Holocaust was the Holocaust! It wasn’t some one-size-fits-all stand-in for disagreements with your government.
No one back then would be so historically careless as to mischaracterize the Holocaust as a dispute over immigration policy. Jews weren’t immigrants in Europe. They were law-abiding citizens, productive members of German, Austrian, French, Hungarian, Czechoslovakian, Belgian, Greek, Italian and Dutch societies—standouts in nearly every category of human accomplishment. They had nothing in common with Venezuelan gang members, Colombian cartels, and Somali welfare scammers.
That’s the suicidal path Europe took under Hitler: depleting the continent of a people that happened to be one of its most valuable resources.
Europe never recovered. Ironically, today it is suffering through a mass migration miscalculation—serving as the staging ground for the next caliphate.
The pious symbolism and tell-tale signs of collapse somehow evaded the moral comprehension of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, comedian Kathy Griffin and the always smug Stephen Colbert. Walz compared illegal immigrants in his state to Anne Frank. Griffin accused ICE of interning children in concentration camps. And Colbert concluded that ICE was actually worse than the Gestapo because the former wear masks.
Iconography of the Holocaust corrupted for cheap laughs and political score-settling. What’s next? “All aboard Amtrak to Auschwitz!”
Any child of an illegal immigrant hiding in a Minneapolis attic will most definitely not end up dead in Bergen-Belsen.The father of the poster child for these temporary detentions left his son alone in a locked and running car. Other children were trafficked and have no parents to go home to.
The Gestapo didn’t need to wear masks because the German people, unfortunately, were behind them. In sanctuary cities, large numbers of radicalized demonstrators are eager to attack ICE agents and dox them on social media. Of course, their faces are covered.
Trivializing an atrocity is obscene. Historical events are not props for politicians,comedians and virtue signalers on social media. The Nazis who perpetrated these crimes were uniquely evil. Today that word is casually misapplied to describe Republicans, MAGA, the police and ICE. Trump may be many unflattering things, but he’s not Hitler—no matter what his designs on Greenland may be. Just ask the Jews in Israel, and on college campuses, who he has rescued.
The Nazis perfected mass murder. The scale and sadism of the Holocaust was incomparable—the shaved heads and numbered arms. Over 1 million children one moment were crying, the very next they were reduced to smoke and ash.
Is anything like that happening on the streets or in the detention centers of Minneapolis?
The conflation of words that don’t belong in the same sentence has become the hallmark of contemporary moral outrage. Would anyone care about Palestinians if their self-inflicted plight didn’t conveniently elevate antisemitism into a moral crusade? Only by taking liberties with language can casualties of war be likened to a genocide.
The anti-ICE protests look less like “peaceful assembly,” which is permissible under the First Amendment, and more like crowds high on the sugar rush of open rebellion. The cursing and threatening of ICE agents on social media seem especially unhinged, not the kind of “petitioning of government” contemplated by the Founding Fathers.
Yes, there have been two killings of demonstrators by ICE agents who have been relieved of their duties. And Trump has now halted ICE operations in sanctuary cities precisely to avoid all this appalling violence.
But negligent, inexperienced law enforcement is not the sole reason behind these deaths. Deliberately placing themselves in harm’s way, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest, refusing to heed the instructions of federal officers, the incitement of public officials, and the unwillingness of local police to assist in crowd control, have made bullet-ridden chaos inevitable.
Regardless of one’s view on immigration and Homeland Security’s mishandling of law enforcement, the Holocaust doesn’t belong in this conversation. International Holocaust Remembrance Day was not created as kitsch—a tawdry symbol of man’s inhumanity to man, a mere token for Jews and a talisman for everyone else.
Thane Rosenbaum is a novelist, essayist, law professor and Distinguished University Professor at Touro University, where he directs the Forum on Life, Culture & Society. He is the legal analyst for CBS News Radio. His most recent book is titled, “Beyond Proportionality: Israel’s Just War in Gaza.”
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Hijacking the Holocaust
The Sinai Story: 120 Years in One Night
Ran Gvili: A Lesson in Jewish Courage
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Sochet Was Born to Be a Rabbi
Repair the World’s MLK Service Weekend, Mayim Bialik at de Toledo, Rabbi Angela Buchdahl
Arson In a Fire That Badly Damaged Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Miss., Early Saturday Morning
Israeli Comic Guy Hochman’s Beverly Hills Show Cancellation Sparks Outcry, Antisemitism Debate
Hochman, a popular Israeli stand-up comic and social media personality known for satirical videos and on-the-street interviews, was set to perform at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills on Jan. 27.
A Bisl Torah – Beshalach: From One War to Another
Ran Gvili’s homecoming is a saga closed and a promise fulfilled.
Misty Egypt Colored Memories – A poem for Parsha Beshalach
As they keep digging, they’re starting to recognize our footprints.
A Moment in Time: “God, Am I Listening?”
Art is Incomplete Confession
Print Issue: Rebuilding Jewish Strength | January 30, 2026
In the aftermath of Oct. Z, 2023, many Jewish organizations have increased their efforts to respond to a new wave of antisemitism. But too few have paused to ask whether their old frameworks are up to the new challenges.
Why We Could Not Rest: The Return Of Ran Gvili
When one of us is taken, it is not one of countless others. It is a single face, a single life.
Fruitful – A Jeweled Couscous Salad
I knew we had to reimagine my couscous salad with all the fruits of the land. Traditionally, the holiday is marked by eating fruits and nuts, honoring what grows and sustains us.
Bounty of Recipes for Tu b’Shvat
Tu b’Shvat is known as the holiday of the trees. It is focused on environmentalism, planting trees and celebrating Israel’s agricultural bounty.
Table for Five: Beshalach
Revealed Miracles
My Response to Rabbi Wolpe’s Column on the Rabbinate
For many of us considering or already pursuing the rabbinate, the vision he describes feels familiar. It reflects the kind of rabbinate many of us hope to inhabit.
Rebuilding Jewish Strength
In the aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023, many Jewish organizations have increased their efforts to respond to a new wave of antisemitism. But too few have paused to ask whether their old frameworks are up to the new challenges.
Antisemitism Against the Israelite Igbo People Is Real
There is more than enough evidence that Igbos have been targeted because of their ancient Israelite/Jewish connection. Acknowledging this antisemitism would have profound implications for Black-Jewish relations in the U.S.
Why Envy Is Harder to Shake Than We Think
We often long for another person’s comfort or success without seeing the full picture behind it. Perspective, even when delayed, can be illuminating — and a gift.
Prayer in Uganda
We could learn something from the Abayudaya in Uganda, and their much-smaller, even-less-resourced “sister” community in Kenya.
Rosner’s Domain | Gvili’s Last Contribution
It’s over. The nightmare of hostages is over.
Beyond the Hashtags: What I Learned in the Middle East
The relationship between Israel and the UAE offers a model that challenges the assumption that the Middle East is locked in perpetual dysfunction.
Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of God’s Law
The American experiment, inspired by Locke’s writings, would function in the model of Biblical Israel, balancing the gift of human rationality with belief in the grace of Heaven.
Jaydi Samuels Kuba: “Your Last First Date,” Matchmaking and Jewmaican Beef Patties
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 140
Inside Birthright’s Bet on Jewish Storytellers
Birthright Israel Onward Storytellers is Birthright’s newest program which aims to support Jewish creators from around the world.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.