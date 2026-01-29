My Response to Rabbi Wolpe’s Column on the Rabbinate

In his recent article for the Jewish Journal, “Why I Became a Rabbi (and You Should, Too),” Rabbi David Wolpe offers an earnest and thoughtful reflection on the spiritual rewards and emotional demands of rabbinic life. He writes honestly about burnout, disappointment and the weight of communal responsibility and his lifelong devotion to Jewish learning and leadership is undeniable. For many of us considering or already pursuing the rabbinate, the vision he describes feels familiar. It reflects the kind of rabbinate many of us hope to inhabit.

Unfortunately, that familiarity is precisely why the essay feels incomplete.

It frames the challenges facing future rabbis primarily in terms of personal vocation and moral resilience. Readers are invited to reflect on their capacity for disappointment, endurance and spiritual seriousness. These are important questions. Yet among serious rabbinical students and engaged young Jews today, these questions are already being asked and answered, often long before anyone applies to rabbinical school.

For more than a decade, Jewish communal leaders have spoken about a “pipeline crisis” in rabbinic leadership. We are told that fewer young people feel called, fewer students are applying and interest is waning. Yet in advanced learning spaces such as SVARA, Hadar, Pardes and other serious batei midrash, this narrative feels disconnected from reality. These environments are filled with intellectually rigorous, spiritually engaged young Jews immersed in serious study and communal work. Many aspire to a rabbinate grounded in Torah, pastoral care, ethical leadership, and intellectual depth.

The pipeline is not empty. It is leaking.

Talented, committed students enter with energy and seriousness. Many drift away later, not because their sense of purpose has faded, but because the institutional pathway becomes increasingly difficult to sustain. At each stage, application, enrollment, relocation, debt accumulation, placement, another group falls away. This raises an uncomfortable question: who remains?

Who is able to absorb years of foregone income, carry heavy debt, relocate repeatedly and tolerate prolonged professional uncertainty? Who is structurally positioned to survive this process? We should ask honestly whether the profile of those who remain reflects the diversity, economic reality and moral breadth of the Jewish people as a whole.

For most heterodox rabbinical students, pursuing ordination involves four to five years of foregone income, relocation to some of the most expensive cities in North America, limited capacity for full-time employment and significant debt. Even at schools that have made commendable efforts to reduce tuition, students still absorb substantial opportunity costs during years when their peers are building financial stability.

When we speak about “calling” without addressing these realities, we are effectively saying that this path is for those who can afford it. Those without independent wealth, strong family support or a high-earning partner must consider the long-term financial vulnerability and uncertain professional prospects. For many, the calculation is sobering. Stepping away is often less a rejection of vocation than an act of acknowledging reality.

Rabbi Wolpe’s reflections emerge from a professional landscape that has changed significantly. Outside of the big city shuls, long-term pulpits are fewer, congregational finances are fragile and synagogue boards face growing pressure. Political polarization has intensified internal conflict. Security concerns and antisemitism now occupy far more communal attention. Burnout is widespread. Early-career positions are often temporary or under-supported, with compensation that rarely reflects the cost of training. Entering this environment requires substantial personal risk, particularly for those already carrying educational debt. Those most able to shoulder this risk are, again, a limited subset of potential leaders.

These pressures are not limited to pulpits. Campus positions, chaplaincy roles, educational leadership, nonprofit work and community organizing positions increasingly share the same features: short-term contracts, limited benefits, fundraising expectations, geographic instability and heavy emotional demands. Across the ecosystem, many roles now offer meaningful work without long-term security.

Rabbinical schools remain extraordinary centers of Jewish learning. Their commitment to textual mastery, spiritual formation, and intellectual rigor continues to shape generations of leaders. At the same time, many graduates, as well as my fellow students, report feeling underprepared for core aspects of contemporary rabbinic work: conflict mediation, organizational leadership, budgeting, fundraising, staff supervision, crisis response, security coordination, and public communication in polarized environments. These responsibilities now occupy much of a rabbi’s daily life. Encountering them for the first time in high-stakes settings places unnecessary strain on individuals and communities alike.

The rabbinic professional associations play a crucial role in shaping early careers. Ideally, they provide strong mentorship, placement advocacy, and ongoing professional development. In practice, support often feels uneven. Many new rabbis describe entering emotionally demanding roles with limited guidance and little institutional buffer. Isolation becomes common precisely when support is most needed.Over time, this further concentrates leadership among those able to endure unsupported risk.

Rabbinic life has always required emotional and spiritual resilience. No serious candidate enters the field unaware of this. Yet resilience cannot substitute for structural care. When economic barriers, curricular gaps and limited professional support remain unaddressed, appeals to endurance function as quiet sorting mechanisms, privileging those with external resources over those with equal or greater moral and intellectual gifts. This is not a new observation. The recent ATRA study, “Mapping the Current State and Future of Rabbinic Leadership,” found that “the [rabbinic] calling remains extremely strong, but practical training and career barriers (financial, time, relocation, career viability) are the most powerful deterrents.”

Sustaining Jewish leadership requires sustained attention to material conditions. This includes meaningful tuition support, paid internships and residencies, flexible pathways for students with families or financial constraints, modernized leadership training, guaranteed early-career mentorship and stronger placement advocacy. Comparable models exist in other professions and religious traditions (Just look to our Orthodox colleagues). They reflect deliberate choices about how communities invest in their future.

The next generation of Jewish leaders is already out there, present in learning spaces, community organizations and grassroots initiatives across North America and beyond. They are studying deeply, teaching creatively and building relationships with seriousness and care. Many hope to serve as rabbis. What they most need is not further affirmation of the rabbinate’s spiritual meaning. That meaning is already understood. What they need are institutions willing to recognize the challenges of pursuing the rabbinate in the modern day and take serious action to counter them and retain our upcoming leaders well into their careers. The future of the rabbinate will ultimately be shaped not only by who feels called, but by who is enabled to stay.

Kenneth Miller is a first year full time student at Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies.

Rabbi Wolpe Responds:

Kenneth Miller identifies real and important obstacles in the rabbinic path, and I am grateful for kind words about my essay and the seriousness of his response. He reflects a generation thinking honestly not only about vocation, but about sustainability — a concern that must be taken very seriously.

I would note, however, that many of the hardships he describes are not as new as they may appear. I graduated rabbinical school deeply in debt and struggled financially for nearly a decade before regaining my footing. When Kenneth lists the areas for which rabbinical school often leaves students underprepared — conflict mediation, organizational leadership, budgeting, fundraising, staff supervision, crisis response, security coordination and public communication in polarized environments — I can reliably report that these were precisely the gaps my classmates and I felt 50 years ago. We entered the rabbinate with textual training and moral purpose, and little idea how to navigate the daily realities of leadership. Believe me, I have the wounds to prove it.

There is, quite simply, too much to master. Even then, it was impossible to add all of these competencies on top of Bible, Talmud, Hebrew, history, halakhah, theology, on and on. Professional schools — no matter how committed — have limits. As Hemingway observed, life breaks all of us, and some grow strong in the broken places.

That said, Kenneth is right that the landscape has shifted in meaningful ways. Shrinking commitment to non-literalist Judaism, financial fragility in congregations, political polarization, and heightened security concerns have altered the risk profile of rabbinic life. These conditions weigh especially heavily on those without economic cushion or institutional support, and his generation certainly feels anxiety about the consequences of those shifts.

I continue to believe, however, that in the end the rabbinate rests on passion and commitment — not because those qualities erase structural challenges, but because without them no structure will stand. Only leadership animated by deep conviction can inspire communities, rebuild trust, and grow the very adherents needed to sustain the Judaism we both care about so deeply. The challenge before all of us is to ensure that such passion is not exhausted or excluded before it has the chance to mature into lasting leadership.

David Wolpe is the Max Webb Emeritus Rabbi of Sinai Temple.