We Need Real Solutions to Our Housing Crisis, Not the Fool’s Gold of the 50-Year Mortgage

A new study by the National Association of Realtors has revealed a startling trend in the U.S. housing market: the median age of all homebuyers has climbed to 59, while the median age for first-time homebuyers now stands at 40 years. These figures challenge the traditional notion of homeownership as a rite of passage for young adults and cast a harsh spotlight on the growing barriers to entry in today’s market.

As policymakers and lenders scramble for solutions, one proposal recently floated by the current administration is the 50-year mortgage — a concept that, on closer inspection, may do more harm than good.

The idea behind a 50-year mortgage is simple: by stretching payments over half a century, monthly costs become more manageable, theoretically allowing more buyers to afford homes saving on average about $200-$300 a month. Proponents argue this could open doors for those struggling with affordability and make the dream of homeownership more attainable. But this approach fails to address the root causes of the crisis and risks exacerbating already dire conditions.

Extending mortgage terms to 50 years might lower monthly payments, but it comes with significant downsides. First, longer mortgages increase the pool of eligible buyers, which in turn drives up demand. In a market with limited housing supply, this added demand inevitably pushes home prices higher, effectively nullifying any initial savings. Buyers end up paying more for the same homes, while their overall debt burden balloons.

Moreover, the minimal monthly savings come at the expense of much greater interest payments over the life of the loan. Homebuyers will pay tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars more in interest, with little real improvement in affordability. In practice, the 50-year mortgage simply stretches the pain over a longer period, without meaningfully reducing it.

With the median first-time homebuyer now at age 40, a 50-year mortgage means carrying debt until age 90 — well beyond the typical retirement age. For many, this will mean never fully owning their home during their working years or even in retirement. The psychological toll of perpetual indebtedness is profound, undermining the sense of security and accomplishment that homeownership is supposed to provide.

Upon closer analysis, this model benefits banks, which collect far more interest over decades, but leaves consumers trapped in a cycle of debt. The broken promise of homeownership, much like the broken promise of higher education finance, morphs into a lifetime financial obligation, with equity building at a glacial pace. Instead of empowering families, the 50-year mortgage threatens to make homeownership a distant, possibly unattainable goal for the majority of Americans.

The growing reliance on extended mortgage terms deepens the divide between existing homeowners and those trying to enter the market. Current homeowners, sitting on appreciating assets, see their wealth increase as demand and prices climb. Meanwhile, new buyers and renters face steeper barriers and greater risks, locked out of true ownership and forced to pay ever-rising rents or take on crushing debt.

This dynamic worsens the “K-shaped”economy, where one segment of the population grows richer while another struggles to keep up. Banks and financial institutions profit handsomely from prolonged interest payments, while ordinary Americans watch the possibility of building wealth through homeownership slip further from reach.

In essence, no amount of creative financing can resolve the core issue at the heart of America’s housing crisis: an acute shortage of homes. The only sustainable path to affordability is a dramatic increase in housing supply, on a scale akin to the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe after World War II. This means investing in new construction, removing barriers to development, and reimagining zoning laws to allow for more diverse and affordable housing options.

Such a bold initiative would not only help stabilize prices but also restore hope to millions of aspiring homeowners. By focusing on supply, policymakers can address the crisis at its source, rather than offering temporary fixes that ultimately worsen the problem. Former California Senate Majority Leader Bob Hertzberg (D-N. Hollywood) keenly understands that there is no substitute for increasing the supply of homes. His vision for the “Middle-Class Homeownership Act,” if passed, would offer those at the middle and bottom of the “K” a real chance to gain their footing in actual homeownership. Yet, proposals that merely put lipstick on the pig of decades of failed policy and exclusionary zoning will ultimately see the chasm between those who have profited from asset appreciation and those who have been left off the prosperity ladder continue to widen.

The latest data on homebuyer ages paints a sobering picture of America’s housing market and the Los Angeles Jewish community is not immune to the trends of outmigration and permanent rentership that our current highly broken housing market create. Proposals like the 50-year mortgage may seem innovative, but they fail to tackle the underlying shortage that drives unaffordability. Instead, they risk saddling buyers with lifelong debt, enriching banks and entrenched owners while leaving new entrants and renters behind. Only a transformative, supply-driven response can break this cycle and restore the promise of homeownership for future generations. The time for half-measures is over—the housing crisis demands bold action now.

Lisa Ansell is the Associate Director of the USC Casden Institute and Lecturer of Hebrew Language at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Los Angeles.