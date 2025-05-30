At the Heart of Nuclear Negotiations, a Troubling Revelation

As talks on Iran’s nuclear program intensify, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has struck once again by revealing the existence of an undeclared nuclear site east of Tehran. This site, codenamed “Ranginkaman” (“Rainbow”), is secretly used for the production of components intended for nuclear weapons. The disclosure sent shockwaves through the ruling clergy. This is not the first time: Back in 2002, the Iranian Resistance was the first to expose the secret nuclear facilities of Natanz and Arak, which had until then remained unknown to the international community.

This new facility is part of the broader SPND project (Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research), tasked with developing ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Ranginkaman’s specific mission is to enhance the explosive yield of nuclear warheads using tritium, for missiles with a range exceeding 3,000 kilometers. The Iranian regime is actively investing in the extraction and use of this substance to bolster its nuclear weapons production capabilities.

Growing Support for the Iranian Resistance

As the regime’s nuclear program crosses increasingly alarming thresholds, international support for the Iranian people’s cause is mounting. One of the rare issues that garners bipartisan consensus in the U.S. Congress is the need to confront the threats posed by the Iranian regime and to support the people’s aspirations for freedom and democracy. Representative Tom McClintock recently reiterated that Iran’s future belongs to its people, as laid out in the NCRI’s Ten-Point Plan. He also highlighted a major milestone: House Resolution 166 now has 219 co-sponsors (136 Republicans and 83 Democrats).

Returning to the Negotiating Table: A Sign of Weakness?

Despite the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s statements calling negotiations with the United States “neither honorable nor reasonable,” increasing pressure from Washington and the fear of a popular uprising have forced Iran back to the negotiating table. However, the regime’s real goal appears to be to buy time and prevent the activation of the “snapback” mechanism, which would reinstate UN sanctions. Tehran also hopes to reduce public unrest by easing economic pressure.

A retreat would be seen as a blow to Khamenei’s authority and possibly a prelude to the regime’s collapse.

But can these talks truly compel the regime to end enrichment, permanently close nuclear sites, and allow unconditional international inspections? That remains uncertain. The regime has repeatedly asserted that even halting “civilian” enrichment would cross a red line. It is a program that, by some estimates, has cost over $2 trillion and driven 80% of the population into poverty. A retreat would be seen as a blow to Khamenei’s authority and possibly a prelude to the regime’s collapse.

The Myth of Behavioral Change

Many signs indicate that the regime has not altered its course. It still relies on two pillars: internal repression and the export of terrorism. Unable to give up its regional ambitions, it uses war as a tool for domestic survival. Externally, terrorism remains a political bargaining chip.

This month, the British government announced it had foiled a terrorist plot by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in London. In response, 550 members of the House of Commons and House of Lords called for the IRGC to be banned. Additionally, Dutch intelligence confirmed that those responsible for the assassination attempt against Dr. Alejo Vidal-Quadras, Spanish politician famous for his enmity towards the Iranian regime, had acted on direct orders from Tehran.

Real Change Will Come from the People

The solution to the Iranian crisis will not come from within the regime but from the people and their organized resistance. Since 2018, a wave of mass uprisings has demonstrated the population’s deep desire for change. A regime that survives only through mass executions, terror, and repression is ultimately doomed.

In contrast, the NCRI offers a democratic and credible alternative. At the center of this coalition is the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), with 60 years of resistance against both the Shah’s dictatorship and the clerical regime.

In their joint statement, British lawmakers stressed the importance of recognizing the Iranian people’s right to change their regime, and the right of the MEK’s resistance units to confront the regime’s repressive forces.

With deep grassroots support, this resistance is currently the most determined force working toward regime change. This is why it is the target of relentless demonization campaigns by the regime. Resistance units, composed of brave young activists, operate daily across the country, acting against repression. However, the surge in executions shows even this tactic is losing effectiveness. It is now time to deprive the regime of its final trump card: the nuclear weapon.

Hamid Enayat is a political scientist, specializing on the topic of Iran, who collaborates with the Iranian democratic opposition (NCRI).