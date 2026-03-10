How Antisemites Can Save the Jews

Let’s start with a universal, timeless truth: victimhood sucks.

Any therapist or life coach or expert on happiness will tell you that the most destructive mindset is to blame others for your problems.

This misdirection is as good for you as a large bag of Doritos that tastes great but clogs up your arteries.

Victimhood clogs up your life.

The tasty junk never satisfies because the problems never go away.

Which brings us to antisemites, or should I say, Jew-haters.

Jew-haters are junk food peddlers. They’re so disgusted by the success of Jews they want to trap us into becoming weak victims.

The more hate they throw at us, the more they hope we’ll join the grievance train that now rages through modern life.

This grievance train carries the left as well as the right. On the left, the victims are all marginalized groups, and on the right, the victims are white males. They’re all victims of the “system.”

Because grievance is so alluring– after all, every noble cause in history is rooted in some sort of grievance– these victims are grabbing most of the eyeballs in our attention economy. And the more attention they get, the more people want to hop on the train.

Jews are no exception.

Why shouldn’t we also partake in the dopamine hit of feeling like victims?

Haven’t you seen the latest surveys? Jew-hatred is at an all-time high!

Since we’ve earned our victim status the hard way, what’s the problem?

The problem is that the victim mindset is the opposite of Jewish.

It’s the opposite of the American story.

It’s the opposite of how American Jews approached their lives in this new promised land. No matter how bad things got, the Jewish way was not to blame others for their problems but to work harder and smarter.

On the grievance train, no one tells you to work harder and smarter.

They only teach you how to whine louder.

Jews know that in the long run, complaining is for losers.

Jew-haters also know it.

They’re hoping that all this Jew-hatred will turn us into chronic complainers.

They’re hoping we will abandon the example of the many generations of American Jews who came before us.

These Jews became one of the most successful groups in American history not by showing off their grievances but by taking responsibility for their future.

American Jews have always understood a key lesson of life: even if your victimhood is justified, if you wear it it will kill you.

They understood that becoming complainers is the most traveled road to failure.

So how can Jew-haters save the Jews?

First, by showing us who not to be. They are walking advertisements of how becoming grievance-slingers shrivels the soul, dries up your creativity and turns you into dopamine addicts.

Second, by reminding us that we don’t define ourselves through our haters. Victimhood empowers our haters; taking responsibility empowers Jews. We fight Jew-haters by doubling down on being Jewish.

Antisemites, whether they realize it or not, are the best reminder of the Jewish road we must take.