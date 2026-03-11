Regime Humiliation: No, You Won’t Destroy Israel

Everyone’s talking about regime change.

I also want regime change.

I desperately want regime change.

Nothing would make me happier than to see the Iranian people rise up and take back their country.

But this is a messy war, and the mullahs are fighting back harder than what many experts predicted.

At the same time, they’re also taking quite a beating.

The U.S.-Israeli combined force has already struck more than 5,000 targets, systematically dismantling Iran’s air, ground and naval forces, its command and control, nuclear and ballistic missile stockpiles and production capacity, and terrorist infrastructure.

According to Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, Iran’s ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90 percent and its drone attacks have decreased by 83 percent since the start of the war. Soon, it’s expected that Iran’s ability to strike the U.S. and its allies will be eliminated. “We’re not just hitting what they have,” Cooper says. “We’re destroying their ability to rebuild.”

That said, the regime is far from dead. With its back against the wall and nothing to lose, it is targeting oil fields and disrupting oil shipments to cause maximum damage to America and the world’s economy. It still has plenty of missiles that it is launching at Israel, American bases and Gulf countries.

Regime change, in other words, won’t happen overnight.

There is, however, another regime change that has slipped through the radar.

Regime humiliation.

It’s hard to tell from the bluster emanating from Tehran, but what can be more humiliating than to have your decades-long calls of “Death to Israel” thrown right back at your face?

They ought to rename the war, “No, you won’t.”

A few years ago, Iran was surrounding Israel with a “wall of fire” through its terror proxies in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon. It was ready to land what it hoped would be a finishing blow to the “little Satan.”

Today, the Islamic Republic is in desperation mode, fighting to survive.

No one should ever get complacent, but it’s astonishing to realize how far the Iranian threat has been neutered.

After years of terrorizing Israelis with existential threats, the Islamic regime is now worried about its own existence.

In a region where the projection of power is everything, that is humiliation.

In a culture where honor reigns supreme, that is humiliation.

When you can no longer credibly threaten the Jewish state you held up as the region’s enemy number one, that also is humiliation.

The mullahs know all this. That is why they are firing away with everything they have. They want to regain some of their lost mystique. They know their military might has been decimated, but they’re hoping the U.S. and Israel will fold toward an end game.

“We are in a historic window of opportunity, probably a one-time thing,” Israeli analyst Yuval Elbashan writes in YNET. “Trump in the White House is giving Israel undreamed-of backing to crush and dismember the Iranian snake as much as possible.”

If the regime does survive, crippled as it is, it will certainly try to claim “victory” over the two Satans.

Israelis, at least, will know better.