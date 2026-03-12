Suspect Dead after Car Crash, Shooting at Detroit-area Reform Temple, Largest in North America

A man who drove a truck into the largest Reform temple in North America and opened fire on security guards, injuring one, in suburban Detroit is confirmed dead, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police from multiple agencies cleared the building at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., a suburb some 25 miles northwest of Detroit, on Thursday. FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the FBI was on site too.

The sheriff’s office referred to a suspect who had “entered the building with vehicle.”

The Jewish Federation of Detroit stated that it was “extraordinarily grateful and relieved that no children or congregants were seriously injured in today’s assault at Temple Israel.”

“We extend our most sincere thanks to the first responders, safety personnel and especially the Temple Israel security staff for their courage, professionalism and swift action,” it said. “Our thoughts are with the Temple Israel director of security, who was injured during the incident, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

The Federation said that it is “deeply appreciative of our local law enforcement agencies and Jewish Community Security for their ongoing dedication to keeping our Jewish community safe.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to vigilance and security, even as we continue to live proud, vibrant Jewish lives—at our temples and synagogues, in our schools, and throughout our Jewish organizations,” it said.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the shooting was a “terrible thing.”

Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, stated that he spoke with Jewish leaders in Detroit after the attack to learn the details and “express our solidarity with the local Jewish community.”

“I am relieved to hear that there were no casualties as a result of the attack,” he said. “This is a grave and serious incident that follows a series of attacks on Jewish institutions around the world. Tonight, we send a message of strength and support from Israel to the Jewish community in Michigan.”

Ofir Akunis, the consul general of Israel in New York, stated that the attack “is a direct result of ongoing incitement against Israel in the United States.”

“As we warned: Words turn into actions. The wild incitement, the blood libels and the spread of baseless lies and falsehoods against Israel and Jews are causing a sharp rise in attacks and violence against Jewish communities and institutions,” the envoy said. “Decisive action is now required against both the inciters and those who are incited.”

‘Fearless and dynamic’

Children from the synagogue’s nursery school were evacuated to a local Jewish community center on Thursday afternoon, and the incident prompted precautionary lockdowns at nearby schools and Jewish community centers. Smoke was seen rising from the man’s truck, which caught fire outside the synagogue.

The synagogue states that it is the nation’s largest Reform congregation and that its mission is to “create an inclusive center for our sacred community, framed through the lens of Reform Judaism.”

“We are authentic and caring, fearless and dynamic, home to many different types of individuals and families searching for connection and meaning in their lives,” it says.

The temple says that its congregation makes up 1% of North American Reform Jews and “often” has more than 1,500 people at its “gorgeous outdoor summer services.” Its website displays an Israeli flag prominently.

The FBI said on Jan. 30 that it “led an active shooter attack prevention and preparedness training” at the synagogue.

“The FBI course combines lessons learned from years of research and employs scenario-based exercises to help participants practice the decision-making process of the run, hide, fight principles and take necessary actions for survival,” the FBI said at the time. “We appreciate them for having us.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the situation on Thursday “heartbreaking.”

“Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan,” she wrote as details were emerging about the attack. “I am hoping for everyone’s safety.”

David Coulter, the Oakland County executive, stated that he was at the county’s emergency operation center monitoring the situation.

“We are holding the Jewish community close and will always reiterate that antisemitism has no place in Oakland County,” he said.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) stated that “the Jewish community is in my thoughts right now, and I’m grateful for the armed security forces and law enforcement.”

“The global scourge of antisemitism is rampant,” he stated. “The constant criticism targeting Israel and the Jewish community only serves to inflame and accelerate hate.”

Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, stated that the attack on the synagogue is “just the latest, terrifying reminder that antisemitism is an active threat to American Jews in 2026, and more needs to be done to keep Jewish institutions and their members safe.”

Federal funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program are being “held up in the political stalemate over the Department of Homeland Security funding bill,” Diament said. “NSGP makes it possible for Jewish schools and synagogues to harden physical security and hire and train private security guards.”

“Press reports indicate that the synagogue’s private security engaged with and disabled the shooter,” he said. “This kind of security is crucial in this age of rising antisemitism, and the cost should not be borne exclusively by the Jewish community.”

“We need Congress and the Trump administration to act with urgency to find an immediate way to deliver $500 million in funding to NSGP and protect the American Jewish community’s synagogues and parochial schools, as well as the houses of worship of other American faith communities,” he added. “We don’t care if it’s done through the DHS funding bill or some other way. It simply needs to get done.”