Antisemitism Isn’t Just Wrong. It’s Stupid.

Jews love to analyze and dissect everything to death. In recent years, and especially since Oct. 7, we’ve made it a specialty to try to understand those who hate us.

Why do they hate us? Are they antisemites or antizionists, and how are those different? Is antizionism a racist movement or a hate movement or both? In our analyses, we talk about inverted sequences, latest mutations and totalizing ideologies. It’s all very deep.

The problem is that all this brilliant analyzing overlooks a crucial descriptor for antisemitism: Stupid.

That thought occurred to me the other night at the Santa Monica pier. As my friend and I were watching a stunning sunset, we bumped into a young Israeli couple visiting the US on a break from the army. The young man had caught four bullets defending Kibbutz Beeri on Oct.7, and after recuperating went straight to Gaza. His girlfriend was also in the IDF and told her own stories.

At one point, she asked why there was so much antisemitism in America. But it’s the way she asked that caught my attention. She was genuinely perplexed, shocked even. After my friend and I shared the usual explanations for antisemitism, I stopped. I was tired of repeating the same stuff.

So I told her she was right to be shocked and to never stop being shocked. It doesn’t really matter why they hate us, I told her. What matters is that it’s stupid. Even if we can explain it, it still makes no sense, and we should never forget that.

We rarely use the word stupid to describe antisemitism because it’s not connected to morality, and everything about antisemitism connects to morality. How could it not? Hating someone just because they’re Jewish is supremely immoral. That’s why we use words like ugly, evil, hateful and unacceptable. They carry the gravitas of morality.

Stupid carries the gravitas of a schoolyard fight.

“A stupid person doesn’t have much intelligence or imagination, and they go through life making decisions that seem to lack all common sense,” according to a dictionary definition. “If you’ve got a brain but you don’t use it, you might be a bit stupid.”

Only a stupid person would decide to hate Jews. It’s stupid to hate people who have done so much for the world. It’s stupid to hate a country like Israel that contributes a lot more than its fair share to help humanity. In fact, those brilliant academics who hate Jews are also stupid.

We’ve never made the case for stupidity; we’re too busy with analysis and morality. The problem is that hasn’t taken us very far. We keep dissecting and analyzing the world’s most stubborn hatred, making the moral case, in one way or another, over and over again.

With stupid, there’s no case to make.

Stupid doesn’t need any arguments. It conveys the shock and the ridicule that Jew-hatred merits. It diminishes the hater. It conveys the strength and confidence of someone who doesn’t need to argue or defend himself.

Of course we’ll never stop analyzing and dissecting. That’s what Jews do. But maybe some genius can do a deeper analysis for why “stupid” can become a hot new weapon in our arsenal.

At least it won’t be boring or predictable.