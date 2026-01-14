fbpx

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Silence of the Sheep: Why Progressives Are Ignoring the Massacre of Iranians

Imagine how Iranian protesters who are risking their lives must feel as they see protests around the globe about Gaza and not Iran.
Picture of David Suissa

David Suissa

January 14, 2026
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

On the surface it makes no sense.

Progressives have damaged their vocal cords for the past two years in support of the Palestinians in Gaza. Now, as thousands of Iranian protesters are being massacred by the butchers of Tehran, they’ve gone silent.

One of the sharpest memes on the Internet is a shot of an empty college campus with an ironic caption about “social justice warriors protesting the massacre of Iranians.”

Why the silence?

Are the people of Iran less worthy than Palestinians?

“One would think that those who claimed that elementary human decency justified their opposition to Israel’s defensive operations in Gaza after the October 7 massacre would race to voice support for the Iranian people,” Noah Rothman writes on National Review Online.

Indeed, the silence makes no sense.

Or does it?

Let’s hear from a leftist writer in The New Republic, Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani, who has the courage to take on her own.

“Many of those on the American left are doing the Iranian people dirty,” Varkiani writes. “They’ve either greeted the pain and suffering being meted out with total silence, or they’ve fallen back on familiar hobbyhorses, using Iranian pain to issue threadbare critiques of U.S. imperialism.”

If we need an answer for the shameful silence, that’s our best lead right there: It all depends on who’s the bad guy.

If America bombs anything or commits any violence, it’s “all hands on deck” for the left against big bad imperialist America.

If Israel bombs anything or commits any violence, it’s time for encampments on campuses and massive protests to “globalize the intifada.”

Notice that I’m making no mention of victims. That’s because in the progressive mindset, victims are just a cover for what really matters: Going after the West, and Israel and America are choice targets.

The “pro-Palestinian” protests that continue to haunt Jews everywhere have nothing to do with the Palestinians. Just ask the Palestinians who have been living in misery in Jordan and Lebanon for decades. No one ever says a word on their behalf, because neither Israel nor America is involved. Same thing with Palestinians who are routinely executed in Gaza by Hamas. If it’s not Israel, not a peep from the social justice warriors.

Right now, when the Iranian people need them more than ever, these “warriors” have turned into cowardly sheep in hiding, just following their herd.

Imagine how Iranian protesters who are risking their lives must feel as they see protests around the globe about Gaza and not Iran.

Sometimes, things are so clear it’s almost embarrassing, especially for someone like this writer who values complexity.

But the truth is the truth, even when it’s clear and simple: The silence on Iran on the social justice left is a betrayal of everything that is good and noble about social justice.

