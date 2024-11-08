These Stunning Elections May Mark the End of Walking on Eggshells

There’s lots of stuff that has annoyed me about the America of recent years.

One of them is a woke movement that has tried to convince me that my country is irredeemably racist, and if I dare challenge that verdict it would be proof that I’m a racist.

Another thing that’s annoyed me is how success suddenly became “white privilege,” with all outcomes—good or bad— being somehow connected to race. The ideal of a colorblind society captured famously by Martin Luther King? Very last century.

If I wanted to discuss the merits of gender affirming care for teenage kids, I was transphobic.

If I used words like “looting” during the Black Lives Matter riots in the summer of 2020, it was a sign of bigotry.

If I complained about the radical lockdowns during Covid, I was anti-science. If I called out the idiocy of “defunding the police,” I was prejudiced.

And on and on.

We ended up with half of the country walking on eggshells, and where the greatest fear became the fear of saying the wrong thing.

Have you heard of college professors who must be hush hush about supporting Israel, or regular Americans who are afraid to tell pollsters they will vote for Trump? They are part of the Eggshell Generation.

But here’s the thing we must be honest about, regardless of who we voted for: these eggshells were put there mostly by the left. I have a lot of problems with the right, but the fear of offending them is not one of them.

It is the left that has terrorized the minds of those who disagree with them, using insults like “racist,” “bigot” and “transphobe” as weapons to shut down debate and cancel offenders.

Democrats who knew better were also afraid to speak up, lest that would help the other team. These Dems knew that the woke movement came from their side, which is why they often tried to ridicule or minimize it—as if “much ado about nothing.”

But in a free society that values freedom of speech, shutting people up is much ado about a lot.

And yet, the eggshells have endured.

One of the great accomplishments of Democrats is a sense that they represent the “cool crowd.” Republicans may have MAGAs in pick-up trucks, but the Dems have Taylor Swift and George Clooney. Being a Democrat is seen as the choice of polite society– the cool and compassionate crowd that worries about the planet.

And because Democrats have controlled our major cultural pillars—from academia and Hollywood to Silicon Valley and the media– there was a sense that they also represented a majority; that there was little risk in being woke.

The stunning election results this year, with Republicans winning a majority of the popular vote, may have shaken those assumptions.

It’s as if a broad coalition of Americans decided to stand up and tell Democrats and those who vote for them that the country also belongs to them.

This is a positive development for the whole country. It’s not healthy when either side believes it owns the truth or has too much power. Because Democrats have been in power 12 out the last 16 years, and Republicans haven’t won a majority of the national vote since 2004, it’s understandable if Democrats felt they represented the status quo.

This status quo has taken a time-out for at least the next four years.

We will hear a lot about the implications of the elections over the coming weeks and months. For me, I just hope it augurs a more freewheeling America where we are no longer afraid of debating any issues, even the most sensitive ones.

We should be afraid of rising crime, not rising insults.