Never Again Means Now

Democracies rarely collapse overnight. More often, they erode — norms bent, institutions pressured, guardrails tested. Citizens sense that something fundamental is shifting but struggle to name it, much less stop it.

Recent warnings about the fragility of American democracy have moved from the margins to the mainstream. Editorial boards, constitutional scholars and former public officials have urged vigilance in protecting elections, judicial independence and the rule of law. Such concerns are not partisan reflexes. History shows that stable democracies can weaken gradually, often under legal and procedural cover.

I grew up in a secular Jewish household where one lesson was transmitted without ambiguity: we would never forget the Holocaust. “Never again” was a moral obligation to recognize early warning signs before they become irreversible. Comparisons between contemporary America and Nazi Germany understandably make people uneasy. The historical contexts are profoundly different, and careless analogies risk trivializing genuine evil. Yet history is not only about repetition; it is also about recognizable patterns.

Authoritarian movements frequently begin by stigmatizing outgroups. In interwar Germany, Jews were portrayed as alien forces responsible for national decline. That rhetoric preceded exclusion, repression and ultimately state violence. America today is not 1933 Germany. Still, when political leaders describe immigrants as “poisoning the blood” of the country or portray entire populations as inherently criminal, historical echoes are difficult to ignore. Dehumanizing language lowers barriers to harsher policy responses and reframes political disagreement as an existential threat.

Authoritarian systems weaken pluralism by casting critics as enemies rather than opponents. The U.S. continues to hold competitive elections, sustain a free press and maintain an independent judiciary — facts that matter enormously. Yet persistent attacks on journalists, judges, civil servants and universities can erode public confidence in institutions designed to function independently of political power.

Democracy depends not only on constitutional design but also on norms of restraint and mutual toleration. When those norms weaken, formal institutions become more vulnerable.

History offers a cautionary example. After the Reichstag fire in February 1933, Germany’s president suspended civil liberties in the name of national security. Weeks later, the Enabling Act transferred legislative authority to Hitler’s cabinet. Democratic structures technically remained, but their substance was hollowed out. Nazi consolidation did not occur in a single dramatic rupture; it unfolded through incremental steps that appeared defensible in isolation yet proved transformative in combination.

The United States faces no equivalent emergency decree today, and its constitutional order remains intact. The comparison is not one of equivalence but of trajectory. Expansive claims of executive authority, threats of political retribution and efforts to politicize civil service institutions raise legitimate concerns about democratic resilience. Backsliding, when it occurs, typically proceeds gradually.

Historians such as Richard Evans and Ian Kershaw have shown that many Germans recognized early dangers in 1933. Yet broad civic resistance failed to materialize. Political fragmentation, economic anxiety and fear encouraged hesitation. Elites accommodated, institutions complied and many citizens withdrew from public life. The regime strengthened not only through coercion but through conformity.

The lesson is not that America is destined for dictatorship. It is that democratic endurance depends on engagement before guardrails fail.

During World War II, Charles de Gaulle asserted the continuity of the French Republic from exile following France’s 1940 collapse. Although the Resistance involved only a minority, its enduring importance lay in preserving legitimacy and uniting disparate factions around democratic principles. In modern democracies, resistance is lawful: coalition-building, electoral participation, litigation, investigative journalism and civic mobilization grounded in constitutional norms.

History’s darkest chapters rarely announce themselves all at once. Democracies falter not only when leaders overreach but when citizens assume that overreach is temporary, justified or someone else’s problem.

“Never again” is therefore not solely an act of remembrance. It is a commitment to vigilance. Institutions do not defend themselves; democratic norms require active stewardship. The United States is not Nazi Germany. But history reminds us that no democracy is immune to erosion.

The decisive variable is not analogy but action — measured, constitutional and sustained. For many Jews, “never again” was a promise passed from one generation to the next. Its meaning extends beyond memory. It asks whether citizens will recognize warning signs early enough to defend democratic institutions while they still can.

Robert M. Kaplan is a Senior Scholar at the Stanford University School of Medicine and a Distinguished Research Professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.