Less Is More

Passover is my favorite holiday. I love the storytelling and singing at the seder, taking that first bite out of the Hillel sandwich and seeing my home looking sparkling clean.

Another part of Passover that I truly appreciate is the minimalism. Without a world of ingredients to work with, cooking becomes much easier. When I don’t have access to all my stuff, I don’t have so much to think about. Stepping away from my phone for the first and last days, and mindfully existing in the moment, is a huge blessing.

For those eight days, life is simpler. I get to focus on my family, which is the best way to spend my time. I also connect with Hashem and take a pause from my hectic everyday life.

I’ve come to realize that when I lead a more minimal life – like I do over Passover – I am happier. I don’t need so many things to feel like my life has meaning. In fact, sometimes, things just get in the way.

I’ve come to realize that when I lead a more minimal life – like I do over Passover – I am happier. I don’t need so many things to feel like my life has meaning. In fact, sometimes, things just get in the way.

We live in a materialistic society where we are told to feel like we never have enough. There is always a new iPhone we can get or trending purse we should buy or some shoes we must have in our closet. If we want to be happy, we need to purchase that shiny new thing – or else we risk not fitting in, not being liked, not being popular. All of this is confirmed by social media influencers, whom we mindlessly worship and strive to be like.

But when we analyze what makes our lives joyful, the stuff we own is pretty far down on the list. It often feels like a burden; just ask anyone who has cleaned their house for Passover and had to shift a million things around, or who had to clear out a garage or move to a new place. When we try to keep up with what’s trending now and spend money on things, it doesn’t satisfy the spiritual need we’re actually missing.

Passover reminds us of this. Sure, we had good food from the Nile River, but we were slaves. We had very few things in the desert, and that’s where we finally became free. On Passover, chametz isn’t just about food; it’s also about the things in life that hold you back, that keep you spiritually enslaved.

As we are still reflecting on this past holiday, I urge you to take a look at what really makes you happy in life. Is it a fancy watch, or cuddling with your spouse? Is it the newest SUV, or hearing your children laugh? Is it the latest designer shirt, or having a cup of coffee and catching up with your best friend?

We must listen to our inner voice when it comes to our happiness and not what the outside world is telling us. An advertisement may try to convince you that you need a product, but you very likely don’t. You were fine without it before, and you’ll be fine without it in the future.

If you struggle with this, I suggest writing down a list of your priorities in life and focusing on those things instead. For me, I want to sit and make artwork with my daughters, take my baby son on walks and go see my husband perform stand-up comedy more often. I’d love my life to be filled with quieter moments of connecting with Hashem and my loved ones. I’m going to literally and metaphorically declutter my life so that I can hone in on what really matters.

As we come out of Passover with a new motivation to be free, I urge you to try to lead a more minimalistic life. I guarantee you: Less is more.

Kylie Ora Lobell is an award-winning writer and Community Editor of the Jewish Journal. You can find Kylie on X @KylieOraLobell or Instagram @KylieOraWriter.