Making High Holy Day Services Accessible

We are all familiar with the Torah’s clear exhortation that we “must not curse a deaf person, nor may we place a stumbling block before the blind “(Leviticus 19:14). As with other stated prohibitions in our law, these ugly practices must have had some precedent in reality, otherwise why bother excluding them?

And while we thankfully today don’t see people placing a physical rock in front of a blind person holding a white-tipped cane, many of the venues where we will soon gather for the High Holy Days often contain significant physical and other barriers to inclusive participation.

How many bimahs can only be accessed by stairs? How many rented spaces are opened up to the limits of the room and then chairs crammed so closely together that it is impossible to negotiate with a walker or a wheelchair? And are there flexible seating options that can accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility devices?

There’s a long list of other, more subtle, barriers to inclusion such as prayerbooks printed in too small a font, audio systems that aren’t compatible with hearing aids, and the need of some children and adults with sensory sensitivities to have a quiet space away from the noisy services where they can retreat if they feel overwhelmed, allowing them to rejoin the service when ready.

For those who haven’t yet experienced living with a disability, or had a relative or close friend with one, some of these issues may not be so obvious. But once you have had that personal experience, you see the barriers everywhere, large and small, from the one elevator in the building out of order to the lack of sufficient disabled parking spaces.

In our own family’s experience with our 29-year-old son who uses a wheelchair, I know firsthand that everyone has good intentions and wants to include us, but sometimes the physical reality just doesn’t match those sympathetic impulses. For inclusion to work, it can’t just be something the rabbi includes in a sermon, or part of the executive director’s work responsibilities — it has to be a full team effort that includes all of the paid staff (especially facility staff and security guards) and with full support from volunteer leaders.

You may be wondering why synagogues aren’t accessible in the first place. After all, don’t we all have to follow the rules of the Americans with Disabilities Act? Although it was signed into law in 1990, the relevant section that deals with private businesses that own, lease, lease to or operate a wide variety of “places of public accommodation” completely exempts all religious entities. All of their facilities, programs, and activities, whether they are religious or secular in nature, are exempt.

But just because religious institutions are exempt from the law, they aren’t exempt from the ethical need to open their doors physically and metaphorically to as many congregants as possible. With Erev Rosh Hashanah coming up soon, what are some low cost and easy ways to make your services more accessible?

There are a number of Disability Inclusion guides out there, but in my opinion, the best is “Jewish High Holidays Guide to Accessibility, Inclusion, and Belonging” from DisabilityBelongs.org (formerly RespectAbility).

Some of the suggestions from that guide are:

Asking your prayerbook’s publisher for large print materials and being sure the ushers know where they are located

Both Microsoft Word and PowerPoint provide accessibility assessments of materials. More information can be found here: bit.ly/microsoft-accessibility

Installing permanent or portable ramp to the bimah and if that’s not available, moving the podium to an accessible location

When asking the congregation to rise, use more inclusive language such as “Please rise as you are able”

During Sukkot, make sure that there’s extra space at the tables for wheelchair users

Making the Jewish High Holy Days accessible to individuals with disabilities is not only a matter of compassion but also a reflection of the core values of inclusivity and community that our tradition teaches. By implementing thoughtful accommodations and fostering an environment of acceptance and understanding, we can ensure that everyone present has the opportunity to participate in these significant days of reflection and renewal. Amen.

Michelle K Wolf is a parent disability advocate and the Founding Executive Director of JLA Trust & Services https://jlatrust.org/.