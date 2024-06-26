Don’t Be Reactive – Be Proactive

Every day, when I go online, I see so much anger.

Since Oct. 7, the Jewish community and Israel have faced a barrage of hate from people all around the world, and much of it appears on social media and in the news.

When we see this negative content, our heart beats faster, our cheeks turn red and we our breathing becomes more shallow. We immediately share it to our feed, writing a comment about how livid we are. Others view it, feel the same and share it as well.

In this moment, we’re in one angry, reactive bubble – one that may not be furthering the conversation or making any sort of uplifting change in the world.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

I’m not saying that we must stop reposting this content. When we share and spread information, we can learn more about an issue and gain a further understanding of it. We can help others do the same.

However, I think that there is a better way of going about it: By being proactive instead of reactive.

If you see a news article or a social media post that makes you angry, take a pause before posting and think: What value can other people get out of this if I share it? What difference could it make? Is it worth spreading this, or should I just ignore it? If I’m sharing it, does that mean I’m giving it steam, and perhaps even making the problem worse?

If you see a news article or a social media post that makes you angry, take a pause before posting and think: What value can other people get out of this if I share it? What difference could it make?

You also have to consider how a post could make others feel. Is this going to make my fellow Jews feel depressed? More upset? More anxious? Remember: We already feel like the world has turned against us, and the last thing we need is to see more negativity. It wouldn’t be constructive.

If you want to do something that’s more productive, thankfully, there are so many ways you can help out the Jewish community and Israel at this time.

Here’s an example: If a politician says something antisemitic, write to that politician’s office expressing your dismay, and encourage people to vote for their opponent in the upcoming election. You may want to volunteer with the opponent’s campaign or run for local government yourself.

If someone rips down hostage posters in your city, put up new ones, or write a column for your newspaper about why those posters should be there in the first place. Show people your point of view.

If an ignorant college student writes something unintelligent on their sign at an anti-Israel protest, put up a funny joke alongside of it or the laughing emoji. Laughter is a fantastic way to respond to this craziness; a good sense of humor has kept the Jewish people alive throughout the generations.

If someone attacks a Jew and people need help finding the suspect, you should absolutely share it and tell others to do the same – especially if it happened in your town. But also, make sure you and members of your community have a solid relationship with local law enforcement and take the necessary steps to protect yourself.

And of course, in a time when antisemitism is on the rise, I encourage you to be a proud Jew. Step away from your phone on Shabbat, take a 25-hour break from the news and social media, have meals with friends, go to synagogue, take a walk in nature and connect to Hashem. Connect to your soul. Connect with who you really are. It’s not some angry and anxious person. It’s not someone who should be hunched over, staring at their device every single second of every single day. You are a beautiful being who is intrinsically connected to Hashem, the source of all love.

Don’t give into the anger-inducing times we live in. Instead, be the person that says, “No.” Be a proactive Jew and figure out how to make a real, lasting, positive impact on the world.

You will surely inspire others to break the cycle and do the same.

Kylie Ora Lobell is the Community Editor of the Jewish Journal. You can find Kylie on X @KylieOraLobell or Instagram @KylieOraWriter.