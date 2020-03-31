The Sacred Space of Light
Many have suggested that we view COVID-19 as a test — of our resilience, unity, ability to restore our best selves. As a Manhattanite who has witnessed the number of deaths dramatically rise as our basic freedoms disappear, I think looking at it through this lens is fairly essential to our sanity.
This all hit home rather acutely on March 29 when, a few yards from my apartment building, volunteers were erecting large tents on the wet Central Park grass across from Mount Sinai Hospital to serve a presumed overflow of patients. The hospital is not yet at capacity but predictions for the upcoming week are grim. Fourteen ominous tents will cover 50,000 feet of the beautiful swath of land called East Meadow.
The scene felt surreal; most of us have seen this sort of thing only in movies. But I took it in with my son, Alexander, with the same calm that I’ve tried to maintain for most of #coronatime, as he calls it. We went farther into the park to attempt to play soccer; with the closure of basketball courts and NO PLAYDATES! Alexander is stuck playing sports with me, which typically loses its appeal in less than 10 minutes.
By then the tents had attracted a number of stunned spectators. The magnitude of the scene began to sink in. For most New Yorkers, Central Park is a sacred space — its beauty and wisdom offer a year-round emotional detox. But now — just like the boarded-up shops and restaurants on the Madison Avenue side of Mount Sinai — it is yet another source of anxiety.
“Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy,” Anne Frank presciently wrote. But what if you can no longer see any beauty — what if every source of beauty and solace is now on lockdown? As Frank well understood, we need to be able to create that sacred space of light in our own minds.
The truth is, choosing light over darkness is indeed a choice — a proactive, eternal choice that needs to be continually reaffirmed.
Before the tents were set up, my friends and family had remarked that I seemed incredibly calm given the turmoil that was swirling around us. In part I had felt that the media-driven hysteria was counterproductive, but I also knew that I simply couldn’t function in panic mode. But I was getting angry — at the selfish hoarding, the senseless restrictions, China.
I’ve written quite a bit about the need for sacred spaces in our lives, but now I began to focus on the in-betweens, especially as those spaces disappear. How do we maintain serenity after the soulful music ends?
Judaism, of course, has 613 mitzvot to keep our minds at an elevated place. But for those of us who aren’t that religious, how do we sustain tranquility?
When Alexander and I returned to the apartment, I saw that I had been gratuitously insulted on Facebook and then a friend called to make sure I was aware of every claim of negative news, globally. After I finally hung up, I found myself yelling at Alexander for something that only deserved a reprimand.
Here’s the thing: We have little control over most of this crisis. And, like it or not, we’re each going to have to learn to manage that lack of control, even if it goes against every aspect of our rebellious American spirit. But there’s a lot we do have control over. We don’t have to be friends with toxic people, on or off social media. And, even now, we can minimize contact with negative friends.
The truth is, choosing light over darkness is indeed a choice — a proactive, eternal choice that needs to be continually reaffirmed.
In meditation we are taught to gently push away negative thoughts. But this process must continue throughout the day, whether it involves thoughts, people or a surplus of gratuitously hyperbolic information. We each need to know how to navigate our days safely; we don’t need to inundate ourselves hourly with apocalyptic scenarios.
We will get through this, just as humanity has weathered inhumanity before. My hope is that when we return to a new version of normal, we will have learned to far better appreciate the sacred spaces — and people — in our lives, and perhaps more important, to know how to embrace the light in our own minds.
Karen Lehrman Bloch is an author and cultural critic.
JJ Inside The Print
Remember the BDS movement? Remember the rise in anti-Semitism? Remember Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg? Remember the Iran deal? The covers of the Jewish Journal...
What happens when a married couple spends too much time at home together? Divorce, apparently. In China, local registrars are reporting a surge in couples...
The good news: I have food, a roof over my head, a sweet (although needy) dog, two amazing kids and an incredible network of friends...
We all are hunkered down. Schools, shuls and community centers are closed. Restaurants are empty. There is little joy in life right now, especially for...
The Palestinian Authority wasted no time when seven staff members of a Beit Jala hotel tested positive on March 5 for the COVID-19 virus, contracted...
Earlier this month, Pat James, 77, started to feel sick in the duplex he shared with his wife, Jean, at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center...
Europeans are bracing for even more restrictions amid the rising number of coronavirus fatalities. Italy Calling the pandemic the country’s gravest post-World War II crisis,...
When 32-year-old Rachel Gemara volunteered for the new COVID-19 ward in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center at the end of February, she had no idea...
Update: This article has been updated to reflect Knesset Speak Yuli Edelstein's resignation. The fear is real and understandable. Throughout history, often a crisis has...
I can’t recall a time when life felt so dark and foreboding. Our economy is shutting down. Whole industries are crashing. Retail businesses are closing....
Passover is one of the most cherished dates of the Jewish calendar. It is a celebration of our redemption from slavery in Egypt to freedom...
This year for Passover, I’m thrilled to share some traditional recipes from an Israeli friend, Hedva Amrani, which we’ll include at our seder. Amrani is...
Update: This article has been updated following the Los Angeles County Department of Health's more stringent rules announced the night of March 21. Under previous...
Chicago native Debbie Steinberg never imagined she’d have to cancel her dream wedding celebration and move it to the living room of a friend’s house....
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, jewitathome.com is just one collaborative online community that has helped Jews connect and engage now that all communal gatherings...
While many synagogues have responded to the coronavirus shutdown by taking their services and rituals online, there’s one Jewish tradition that simply cannot be performed...
With schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents are turning to online resources to educate their children from home. In an effort to...
Television fashion design competitions like “Project Runway” have launched careers and made household names of talented newcomers. Season 4 winner Christian Siriano now dresses top...
Most people know French actor Marcel Marceau as the most famous and perhaps greatest mime of all time, but few are aware that he was...
Is Spider-Man’s story a retelling of the story of Cain and Abel? Is the dynamic tension within the supergroup the Fantastic Four meant to be...
You are on a ship in the middle of a tempest. The ship is pitching and heaving. Water is sloshing over the deck. The crew...
Orthodox Jewish dating isn’t like secular dating. In the Orthodox tradition, there isn’t supposed to be any contact — no kissing, no hugging, no holding hands...
Each of us is experiencing anxiety, discomfort and fear right now. We are living with real circumstances that have repercussions, unknowns and yet-to-unfold realities. We...
A young woman tries to break away from the restrictions of her ultra-Orthodox community and discovers that it’s easier said than done in “Unorthodox,” a...
One verse five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist When you present an offering of meal baked in the oven, [it shall be of]...
Thanks to the virus, all our friends and synagogues are taking to the internet to beam Shabbat to us in the privacy of our own...
Because the community has now been ordered to shelter in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the Journal has compiled a list of...
The Guardians of the Los Angeles Jewish Home held its annual real estate dinner on March 5 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. The event drew...
Donald Alschuler died March 1 at 84. Survived by wife Lynne; daughters Trina (Eric), Melanie (Michael); 4 grandchildren. Hillside Arleen Bachner died Feb. 25 at...
Now that we’re all self-isolating in our homes with cases of toilet paper, two questions come to mind: One, how are we going to pass...