Our Elderly Need Us Now More Than Ever
We all are hunkered down. Schools, shuls and community centers are closed. Restaurants are empty. There is little joy in life right now, especially for our elderly, who have been told to stay in their homes or assisted living communities and avoid contact with anyone. They are hearing messages about how vulnerable they are and that our health care system is limited.
Our most vulnerable population needs us now more than ever.
Geriatric specialist Dr. Matthew Lefferman says, “We need to think proactively about the future and plan ahead with medications, food and supplies for the elderly.”
He adds, “Hopefully, with time, defensive panic will give way to more outward planning and assistance.” Lefferman makes house calls to serve the vulnerable community at residential homes as well as at assisted living and nursing homes. “We need to keep seniors active with virtual visits with family members and physicians,” he says.
To prevent further risk to the elderly, assisted living communities have canceled all outside entertainment and lecturers. Patricia Will, president and CEO of Belmont Village, says staff has taken “draconian measures” to enhance the health, safety and security of its residents.
“During the past several days, we have conducted many resident council meetings and explained our policies and restrictions during this crisis,” Will says. “The reaction on the part of the residents has been very uplifting, and they have applauded our efforts. They understand they are the most vulnerable.”
“Our most vulnerable population needs us now more than ever.”
To keep the atmosphere positive, Belmont has challenged its programming specialists to come up with creative ways to engage residents with purposeful learning, including tech classes on communicating with family via Skype and Facetime. Will says the residents have been “journaling to help with emotions and morale.”
Many seniors live at home with private care. Beverly Woznica and her sister, Miriam Zacuto, share in the care of their elderly mother, who is at home with full-time assistance. While Woznica attended the annual AIPAC conference in Washington, D.C., Zacuto carried the load. Upon her return, Woznica made the wise decision to avoid contact with her mother for at least two weeks. If not for Zacuto, she would have had no backup to manage their mom’s care. Even with caregivers, they both accompany Mom to doctor’s appointments, provide food, medications and all necessities for home care. This successful partnership between siblings is necessary to share responsibilities.
What about active seniors blessed with good health and who still live on their own, maintaining social connections at senior centers, volunteering, attending book groups and card games? This group has been hit hard as the thought of sitting at home in front of the television all day may be demoralizing.
Many local synagogues are offering spiritual and learning opportunities. Stephen Wise Temple streams Friday night services live on Facebook and beginning this week, the clergy will offer a daily thought for those who seek comfort and guidance. Rabbi David Woznica of Stephen Wise Temple, who is Beverly’s husband, said, “I think of our spiritual, intellectual and emotional well-being. While there are times when electronic devices can distance us, this is a time they can connect us. In addition to phone calls, many of our elderly are comfortable with Facetime and other options, and it’s a wonderful way to stay in contact with one another.”
It is during times such as these that we question whether living alone is the right answer for seniors. One major advantage to living in a community is you are never alone. You have a “built-in” family and community. Although most seniors prefer home, family members need to be aware if Mom or Dad are isolated.
There is a silver lining during this difficult crisis. It is the random acts of kindness that continue to pop up. The myriad neighbors offering help to seniors in their particular areas has been heartwarming. Facebook messages from strangers have offered pickup and delivery of any item for seniors or others in need.
Life will return to normal at some point. This is a wake-up call to plan ahead for the most vulnerable in our lives. They need us.
Sandra Heller, a senior living advocate and placement specialist, is the owner of Compassionate Senior Solutions in Los Angeles.
JJ Inside The Print
A Yeshiva Girls High School Los Angeles (YULA) student who attended the America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference on March 1-3 in Washington...
Many local synagogues have closed their doors in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the ban on large public gatherings. In addition, a...
With the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, now an official pandemic, those who run the local mikvehs in Los Angeles say they are taking extra precautions when...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified three populations that are most at risk from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19: The elderly, those...
Myriad events, including professional sports seasons, have been canceled, suspended or postponed over the past 24 hours because of rising concerns over the coronavirus. Here...
At the beginning of the week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced that one of his former staffers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19....
While the federal government discusses possible financial help for those impacted by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Jewish free loan associations from coast to coast are...
The coronavirus crisis has had wide-ranging effects on the entertainment business. Closures, cancellations, postponements and other measures have been implemented across the board as companies...
Over the past few weeks, the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has swept through the United States at an astonishing rate. Nowhere in the country has been...
People have started to ask me how this crisis has affected my small bakery-cafe business. And here’s what I have to say so far: First...
I respect the decision of parents to home school their kids but I have always known that it isn’t for me. I’m just not that...
They are the two words that may come to define our age: Social distancing. Long before disease experts were urging us to quarantine ourselves to...
On a frigid February day in 1988, I held my father’s hand as we walked through the nearly empty streets of Tehran. Roughly 30% of the...
Hunters, the heavily promoted new Amazon series about a ring of vigilantes chasing and torturing Nazis in Son of Sam-era New York, is entertaining. It’s...
My aliyah story is a bit unusual because I moved to Israel after having been treated for the five years before for a Jewish genetic...
The initial disruptions of COVID-19 are quickly becoming a way of life, but are we prepared for what may be on the horizon? We all...
There are four men seeking national office in this year’s election. At the height of the current coronavirus pandemic, two of those men have demonstrated...
I was late getting the memo that we Jews had jumped aboard the insane food-hoarding train. When I finally elbowed my way into the closest...
The coronavirus is now officially a worldwide pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of confirmed cases, thousands of deaths and also tens of thousands of people who...
It’s hard to be a human right now. We are living in unprecedented times. We are trying to navigate a reality we don’t recognize. We...
Compared to what? That should be the question that every fear-mongering news story on the coronavirus has to start with. So far, the United States...
I hate fear and I hate being afraid — but I’ve never seen fear such as that gripping the world and the United States in...
Empty toilet paper shelves, empty seats at restaurants, empty desks in schools. These emerging iconic coronavirus images have become commonplace in Europe as the continent...
As the coronavirus continues to spread, we are learning on the fly how to best adapt our Jewish practices in the time of COVID-19. Throughout...
Odeliyah Razabi is a self-described adrenaline junkie. As the executive producer of some of Israel’s largest festivals, events and shows, she said, “As the producer,...
The expression was most recently popularized by Rahm Emanuel, chief of staff to former President Barack Obama. “You never want a serious crisis to go...
What if you thought of it as the Jews consider the Sabbath — the most sacred of times? Cease from travel. Cease from buying and...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, Accidental Talmudist On six days work may be done, but on the seventh day you shall have a...
Cauliflower is having a moment. The cruciferous darling of the culinary scene is starring on restaurant menus all over the world — and Israeli chefs can...
During Bob Porter’s funeral at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, as the rabbi talked about the man’s family and his virtues, I recalled how Bob and...
The March 5 meeting of the Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills board of directors was held at an unusual location — a yet-to-be-opened restaurant and catering...
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discussed some of the recent anti-Semitic conspiracy theories online regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 and how the ADL’s recent...
Looking at Marthe Hoffnung Cohn, you would never guess that this tiny 70-pound Frenchwoman spent the last year of World War II crossing enemy lines...
Rami Matan Even-Esh was released from a New Jersey prison 15 years ago. While many rappers go in and out of incarceration in their pursuit...
The challenge that Roberta Rosenthal Kwall confronts in “Remix Judaism: Preserving Tradition in a Diverse World” is summed up at the outset of her book...
Mitchell Ackerman died Feb. 22 at 70. Survived by daughters Emily, Alexandra; son Jesse. Mount Sinai Lynn K. Altman died Oct. 13 at 86. Survived...
During the rainy season, I like to think of craft projects that can keep us occupied while we’re stuck indoors. Now that we’re practicing “social...
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of the greatest populations at risk from the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — are...
Modern Orthodox congregation B’nai David-Judea (BDJ) held its annual banquet dinner on Feb. 23 at Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills. The event sold out 10...
Editor's Note: This story will continue to update as more events are canceled or postponed. We will update you as events also turn to Zoom...