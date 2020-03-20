We Found The Perfect Synagogue. We Know That Now That We Can’t Attend.
There have been very few times in my life when I encountered someone or something and immediately thought, “This just feels right.”
It happened when I met my husband, Daniel; when I attended my first Shabbat dinner; and when we walked into our shul, Knesset Israel in Los Angeles.
Ten years ago, when I first started to convert to Judaism and Daniel was becoming more observant, we went to a historic synagogue in Brooklyn, N.Y., called Greenpoint Shul. The leader, Rabbi Maurice Appelbaum, was sincere and welcoming, and the shul itself was beautiful, with big stained-glass windows and lovely wooden pews. There were about 50 members, so we had the chance to get involved right away.
We sought out a similar synagogue when we landed in L.A. in 2012. We ended up shul hopping for six years, trying out a number of places. One had a fantastic rabbi and rebbetzin who became our close friends; another satisfied Daniel’s longing for a Sephardic davening; one had great Kiddushes; and another featured amazing classes. I wanted to combine them all into one mega shul customized for us but, of course, that wasn’t possible.
We felt so lost without a shul of our own for so many years that by the summer of 2018, we were ready to pack up and leave L.A. Then I got a strange feeling that we needed to check out a shul near us called Knesset Israel.
When we went one Shabbat morning, that “this is right” feeling swept over me. There was a lovely hand-carved wood bimah, old-school paneling on the walls, and a vintage Israeli flag hanging up. The rabbi, Jason Weiner, was an incredible orator with a warm personality who reminded me of Appelbaum. At Kiddush, everyone was so friendly. The vegetarian cholent was the best cholent I’d ever tasted.
Daniel and I fell in love with Knesset Israel right away. We kept returning and became consistent about our synagogue attendance. Eventually, I joined the board, was appointed the president of programming and helped lead the women’s group.
I learned the amazing history of the shul. It was started in 1956, and the vast majority of the founders were Holocaust survivors. It was a Conservative shul, and it became Orthodox to adjust to the changing neighborhood. Today, it’s the only shul south of Cadillac Avenue that’s still part of Pico-Robertson.
Daniel and I fell in love with Knesset Israel right away. … Our shul is a place where everybody matters.
One day, when Daniel and I were talking to Weiner, we mentioned Appelbaum and how much Knesset Israel reminded us of the Greenpoint Shul.
“Rabbi Maurice Appelbaum?” Rabbi Weiner said. “He was my chavruta!”
That explained one of the reasons we fit in there.
Our shul is a place where everybody matters. The congregants rotate leading the davening, and if you’re a newcomer, you can bet that you’re going to get an aliyah. On Shabbat, Daniel sings “Ein Keloheinu” in a Sephardic tune, and all the little kids chant the Ashkenazi version of “Adon Olam.” One Chabadnik member leads a Chasidic class, and we learn about a variety of great Jewish leaders from different backgrounds during seudah shelishit.
Daniel and I have had to take a break from Knesset Israel lately, as has everyone, because of the coronavirus. While I was sad to see the email on a recent Thursday telling us the shul would be closed for Shabbat, we were proud that Weiner was one of the community leaders making that tough decision to shut all the synagogues’ doors in an effort to combat the spread of the virus and save lives.
Throughout our time in isolation, I’ve been grateful to receive emails, phone calls and texts from fellow congregants offering support. We know that even though we’re isolated, we’re in this together. And one day soon, God willing, we’ll be davening with the Torah, catching up on one another’s lives, and eating that delicious cholent again. When we go back to our new normal, we hope that it’ll feel like it always has: just right.
Kylie Ora Lobell is a Journal contributing writer.
JJ Inside The Print
A Yeshiva Girls High School Los Angeles (YULA) student who attended the America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference on March 1-3 in Washington...
Many local synagogues have closed their doors in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the ban on large public gatherings. In addition, a...
With the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, now an official pandemic, those who run the local mikvehs in Los Angeles say they are taking extra precautions when...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified three populations that are most at risk from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19: The elderly, those...
Myriad events, including professional sports seasons, have been canceled, suspended or postponed over the past 24 hours because of rising concerns over the coronavirus. Here...
At the beginning of the week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced that one of his former staffers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19....
While the federal government discusses possible financial help for those impacted by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Jewish free loan associations from coast to coast are...
The coronavirus crisis has had wide-ranging effects on the entertainment business. Closures, cancellations, postponements and other measures have been implemented across the board as companies...
Over the past few weeks, the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has swept through the United States at an astonishing rate. Nowhere in the country has been...
People have started to ask me how this crisis has affected my small bakery-cafe business. And here’s what I have to say so far: First...
I respect the decision of parents to home school their kids but I have always known that it isn’t for me. I’m just not that...
They are the two words that may come to define our age: Social distancing. Long before disease experts were urging us to quarantine ourselves to...
On a frigid February day in 1988, I held my father’s hand as we walked through the nearly empty streets of Tehran. Roughly 30% of the...
Hunters, the heavily promoted new Amazon series about a ring of vigilantes chasing and torturing Nazis in Son of Sam-era New York, is entertaining. It’s...
My aliyah story is a bit unusual because I moved to Israel after having been treated for the five years before for a Jewish genetic...
The initial disruptions of COVID-19 are quickly becoming a way of life, but are we prepared for what may be on the horizon? We all...
There are four men seeking national office in this year’s election. At the height of the current coronavirus pandemic, two of those men have demonstrated...
I was late getting the memo that we Jews had jumped aboard the insane food-hoarding train. When I finally elbowed my way into the closest...
The coronavirus is now officially a worldwide pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of confirmed cases, thousands of deaths and also tens of thousands of people who...
It’s hard to be a human right now. We are living in unprecedented times. We are trying to navigate a reality we don’t recognize. We...
Compared to what? That should be the question that every fear-mongering news story on the coronavirus has to start with. So far, the United States...
I hate fear and I hate being afraid — but I’ve never seen fear such as that gripping the world and the United States in...
Empty toilet paper shelves, empty seats at restaurants, empty desks in schools. These emerging iconic coronavirus images have become commonplace in Europe as the continent...
As the coronavirus continues to spread, we are learning on the fly how to best adapt our Jewish practices in the time of COVID-19. Throughout...
Odeliyah Razabi is a self-described adrenaline junkie. As the executive producer of some of Israel’s largest festivals, events and shows, she said, “As the producer,...
The expression was most recently popularized by Rahm Emanuel, chief of staff to former President Barack Obama. “You never want a serious crisis to go...
What if you thought of it as the Jews consider the Sabbath — the most sacred of times? Cease from travel. Cease from buying and...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, Accidental Talmudist On six days work may be done, but on the seventh day you shall have a...
Cauliflower is having a moment. The cruciferous darling of the culinary scene is starring on restaurant menus all over the world — and Israeli chefs can...
During Bob Porter’s funeral at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, as the rabbi talked about the man’s family and his virtues, I recalled how Bob and...
The March 5 meeting of the Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills board of directors was held at an unusual location — a yet-to-be-opened restaurant and catering...
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discussed some of the recent anti-Semitic conspiracy theories online regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 and how the ADL’s recent...
Looking at Marthe Hoffnung Cohn, you would never guess that this tiny 70-pound Frenchwoman spent the last year of World War II crossing enemy lines...
Rami Matan Even-Esh was released from a New Jersey prison 15 years ago. While many rappers go in and out of incarceration in their pursuit...
The challenge that Roberta Rosenthal Kwall confronts in “Remix Judaism: Preserving Tradition in a Diverse World” is summed up at the outset of her book...
Mitchell Ackerman died Feb. 22 at 70. Survived by daughters Emily, Alexandra; son Jesse. Mount Sinai Lynn K. Altman died Oct. 13 at 86. Survived...
During the rainy season, I like to think of craft projects that can keep us occupied while we’re stuck indoors. Now that we’re practicing “social...
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of the greatest populations at risk from the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — are...
Modern Orthodox congregation B’nai David-Judea (BDJ) held its annual banquet dinner on Feb. 23 at Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills. The event sold out 10...
Editor's Note: This story will continue to update as more events are canceled or postponed. We will update you as events also turn to Zoom...