The Love Seder

The love in me is as simple as matzah as essential, and as plain. when my heart burns and I return to you having gone through the fire that ignites superfluity, and anything that doesn’t survive each test of the furnace, was not meant to live in this rushed, hasty, quick running out of time flattened, natural, core bounty. nothing is left to give except… what’s true and holy, and what I know is mine. The love in me is as as crazy as charoset. as I enter the orchard lost in a world of apples and wine. hinting at spices I can’t quite touch, and nuts, it’s the sweetness of our foundation of what hardship could be endured what could be enduringly built between the binding and the bound. The love in me is as ruthless as salt in water. the kind that God steams from my eyes. that bounces in oceans waters that split—into walls on either side it’s the birth of duality, of a me and a you. and those three miraculous words pour forth, that can make anyone quiver and salt water drips from your hair line as we press hearts and sweat, “I love you.” The love in me is as fierce as maror, horseradish. It will burn you, remind you of pain, but not quite— like a burning bush that does not consume, my passion will kill you, but you will not die. because The love in me is as fresh as karpas, green vegetable. I scream, “Renew us, God, and we will be renewed!” In a circle like beitzah, the roasted egg. it’s the cycle of life, this love. what makes the worlds and the generations and artistry go on it’s the lovesickness that comes again knows you again, and enters you holds your mind in my hands For we are all held by the moon this seder plate, as we meditate on the parts of the many, for love is as dynamic as freedom tastes and the center of what liberates is The One. What all else lives within held and cradled is my love. For my love is the most ancient. like a shank bone. reminding me of the start, that initial spark, that every offering I make brings me closer to my heart.