The shofar strains to be heard

Amongst the loudness of war

Under rockets

Under wails

Can you even hear her this year?

We used to think she was boisterous

Her voice would resound.

But even storms with their thunders

Are hardly heard now.

The shofar strains to speak, “wake up.”

How do we hear

When her voice is so soft?

It’s still and small- a whispering thought.

“is she even there,” I wonder inside…

Or are we the shofar this time?