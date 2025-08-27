Summer Travel Summit 2025: Road Trips, Budget Travel, and Nissan’s Drive Into the Future

Lake Arrowhead, California — Event recap, trends, and takeaways for smarter summer travel (Summer Travel Summit 2025)

Nissan gathered a stellar group of travel journalists, top auto media, community leaders, and hospitality pros at Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa for its Summer Travel Summit—and invited us to drive Nissan vehicles up the mountain to experience the journey first-hand. I’m grateful to Nissan for the invitation and inclusion; I joined as a featured travel speaker to discuss road trips, budget-friendly travel, and how travelers are redefining summer getaways. Nissan also hosted a book signing and provided copies of my memoir, Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, for all attendees.

Nissan Leads the Way

This year’s Summer Travel Summit 2025 brought leading voices in travel together at serene Lake Arrowhead to focus on road trips, budget-friendly adventures, and the future of exploring America by car. Hosted by Nissan, the summit let travel journalists, influencers, and industry leaders dive into consumer insights, swap strategies, and—of course—experience Nissan’s latest lineup on a scenic mountain drive.

Who Was in the Room

Moderator: Jannelle Grigsby (Communications Manager, Nissan)

Jannelle Grigsby (Communications Manager, Nissan) Panelists: Lori Butler (Interim Executive Director, Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce), Jackie Lam (personal finance writer & AFC® financial counselor), Terry Sullivan (Director of Sales & Marketing, Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa), Jeff Wandell (Communications Manager, Nissan North America) and me, Lisa Niver, Travel journalist and author.

Trendlines Shaping Summer Travel

1) Redefining the “Perfect Getaway”

Travelers are choosing depth over distance. Instead of far-flung status trips, itineraries center on local hikes, small-town main streets, hidden beaches, and regional food. Presence, flexibility, and connection are the new luxury.

2) Domestic Momentum (Labor Day Lens)

Labor Day Weekend flight searches remain primarily domestic ( +2% vs. last year).

remain primarily ( vs. last year). Domestic airfare: roughly steady ( +1% ).

roughly steady ( ). International airfare: notably down 7% —a bright spot for long-haul planners.

notably —a bright spot for long-haul planners. Alt-destinations rising: San Juan, Puerto Rico (+27%) and Jackson, Wyoming (+23%) reflect a taste for variety and diverse experiences. (All figures from KAYAK.)

3) Why Road Trips Are Winning—even When Flights Drop

KAYAK’s data shows cheaper international fares year over year, yet 60% of Americans believe travel prices have skyrocketed. That perception gap, combined with everyday cost fatigue (rent, groceries, gas), nudges travelers toward the car in the driveway. Bank of America’s Summer Travel Outlook echoes the shift: 70%+ plan to travel this summer, most within the U.S., with many favoring road trips and closer-to-home escapes.

What the road trip delivers:

Control & comfort: leave when you want, stop when you want, bring what you want (cooler, boards, bikes, the dog).

leave when you want, stop when you want, bring what you want (cooler, boards, bikes, the dog). Multigenerational ease: fewer logistics, more together time.

fewer logistics, more together time. Tech-forward drives: navigation, driver aids, and growing EV charging make trips smoother and safer.

“Flights may be cheaper, but the emotional value of road trips is higher.”

Practical Ways to Keep Costs Down (Without Cutting Joy)

Budget-savvy, experience-rich ideas:

Nature first: sunrise viewpoints, forest loops, lakeside walks, tidepools, public gardens.

sunrise viewpoints, forest loops, lakeside walks, tidepools, public gardens. Markets → picnics: turn grocery runs into scenic lunches.

turn grocery runs into scenic lunches. Cultural calendars: free concerts, art walks, festivals, museum free days, and self-guided tours.

Smart spend strategy: the “splurge-and-save” method—keep lodging modest so you can splurge once on a sunset sail, spa treatment, or guided hike you’ll remember.

Road-trip specifics: pack snacks and simple meals to reduce restaurant fatigue and cost; mix in a night of camping or glamping between hotel stays for savings + adventure.

Helpful apps: GasBuddy (fuel), HotelTonight (last-minute stays), Meetup/Eventbrite (free/low-cost happenings). EV travelers can plan charging breaks near parks, cafés, or quirky roadside attractions so charging becomes discovery time, not downtime.

AI Is Making Travel Smoother (and Still Spontaneous)

From chat-based planning to translation, AI tools speed research, optimize routes (including EV chargers near trails or bakeries), and handle logistics so you can stay present. In-vehicle voice features, real-time traffic/weather, and safety alerts now enhance spontaneity rather than replace it. After the trip, AI helps organize photos, journals, and memory videos—so the story lasts.

The Road to the Summit (and Reels to Match)

Drive: I headed up from Los Angeles in a Nissan Armada, the kind of mountain drive that turns switchbacks into scenery.

A history-rich pit stop: In Baldwin Park, We stopped at the In-N-Out Burger Museum & Company Store—the brand’s birthplace where Harry & Esther Snyder opened a 100-square-foot stand in 1948. You can step into a replica of the original stand, don the paper hat, and take photos—California road-trip lore in miniature.

Resort moments: At Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa, the visuals wrote themselves: sunlight through the pines, kayakers on the water, pool afternoons, s’mores by the fire, and terrace dining at BIN 189.

Culinary highlight: A cooking class with Chef Ruben Bugarin (Executive Chef, BIN 189): we built charcuterie boards (hello, heirloom tomatoes + burrata) and watched him blend his jalapeño-forward salsa that looks like guacamole but isn’t—silky, bright, and with a real kick.

A musical cameo: During the Hamilton-Deeds wedding on property, the USC Marching Band brought Trojan spirit to the lakeside setting. Fight On!

Road trips always remind me that the journey is just as important as the destination — especially when you’re behind the wheel of the Nissan Armada. On the drive up to Lake Arrowhead for the Summer Travel Summit, the Armada wasn’t just a car — it was a road trip experience. The spacious three-row seating meant everyone had room to stretch out (no fighting over elbow space), while the advanced safety features gave me peace of mind on winding mountain roads. The powerful V8 engine made the climb effortless, and the smooth suspension kept the ride comfortable the entire way. Inside, touches like leather seating, tri-zone climate control, and Apple CarPlay made the cabin feel like a luxe lounge rolling up the mountain. Grateful to Nissan for inviting us to this summit and for giving us the keys to a car that makes the road part of the adventure.

Reels to look for on my channels:

Road to the Summit — LA → mountain switchbacks → lake reveal. Baldwin Park Heritage — paper hat + replica stand = living history. Resort Vibes — trees, kayaks, pool, fire-pit s’mores, BIN 189 terrace. Chef Ruben’s Salsa — the creamy-looking jalapeño blend with serious kick. Lake Moments — sails, coves, calm. Trojan Spirit — a lakeside wedding with the band in full pride.

Quick Data Snapshot (for Planners)

Labor Day search mix: mainly domestic ( +2% YoY ).

mainly ( ). Airfare: domestic about +1% ; international −7% .

domestic about ; . Alt-destinations rising: San Juan +27% , Jackson +23% .

, . Road-trip interest: +6% vs. last summer; domestic rental searches +2% ; international rentals −3% vs. last summer and −19% vs. 2023 ; some rates as low as $22/day in Miami (Labor Day window). (All KAYAK data as provided.)

vs. last summer; domestic rental searches ; international rentals vs. last summer and ; some rates as low as (Labor Day window). (All KAYAK data as provided.) Summer intent: 70%+ traveling, mostly within the U.S. (Bank of America Summer Travel Outlook.)

Gratitude & Credits

Thank you, Nissan, for inviting and including me—bringing us together to share ideas, drive the route, and celebrate the communities along it.

Presented by: Nissan Host venue: Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa Featured travel speaker: Lisa Niver — explorer, author, TV host, Telly Award–winning journalist; author of Brave-ish (book signing courtesy of Nissan) Panel & moderator: Jannelle Grigsby • Lori Butler • Jackie Lam • Terry Sullivan • Jeff Wandell Automotive media present: Car and Driver • MotorTrend • Kelley Blue Book • CarBuzz • Edmunds

Final Thought

Summer isn’t just a season—it’s a state of motion. With the right car, a mindful budget, and a curious plan, the open road still delivers the richest kind of freedom.

