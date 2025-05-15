A Moment in Time: “What would You Do with One Extra Hour?”

Dear all,

We’ve all dreamed about having more time in the day. More time to do what we really want. More time to catch up. More time to tune out. (More time to tune in?)

The Jewish calendar actually provides this once a week. While Shabbat begins at sunset each Friday, it doesn’t end at sunset on Saturday. It ends when we can see three stars in the sky. (If you contact me, I can get into the weeds of questions like: “what happens when it’s cloudy?” or “what happens if I live above the Arctic Circle?”)

So …. we get about 25 hours for Shabbat.

What will you do with that extra hour, with that extra moment in time?

We can start by lighting Shabbat candles.

We can continue by re-igniting the lights in our souls.

And we can ultimately nourish life as we bring goodness to others.

What an opportunity!

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro