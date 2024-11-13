The Artists Against Antisemitism 2024 Auction is OPEN

The Artists Against Antisemitism kicks off its second annual auction on Nov. 13, 2024

by Lisa Barr and Julie Satow

Artists Against Antisemitism is an organization comprised of prominent authors and artists who are raising funds to combat hate and increase antisemitism education across North America.

With the surge of antisemitism worldwide—especially in the art world, where blacklists, harassment, cancellations, violence, review bombing, and letter campaigns have become trendy and mainstreamed, The Artists Against Antisemitism (AAA) is fighting back.

The organization, founded by bestselling authors and prominent artists in the wake of October 7th, is hosting its second annual auction from November 13-20th. Funds raised from this year’s action will benefit, in part, Project Shema, a program that will help train facilitators to run antisemitism 101 awareness events for companies and organizations across North America, as well as toward special projects to supply antisemitism awareness training sessions for bookstores, libraries, museums, galleries, studios, news outlets, and other arts organizations in need.

“This is our way to create a safe space for Jewish artists and allies to come together and be proactive. We’re offering connection, support, and a vibrant community joining together to make a difference,” says bestselling author and the organization’s co-president Jill Santopolo.

On the heels of the tremendous success of The Artists Against Antisemitism’s inaugural auction last December, raising more than $120,000 to fight antisemitism in the US, this year’s lineup features more than 300 fabulous items including goods, services and experiences from celebrities, bestselling authors, chefs, artists, and experts in their fields. Some of the hot ticket times include donations from Regina Spektor, Chelsea Clinton, Mayim Bialik, Henry Winkler, Lily Tomlin, Jenny Slate, Mark Feuerstein, Martin Fletcher, and Laraine Newman of SNL fame, plus VIP Tickets to the Tonight Show, DC United (with a locker room visit), Broadway tickets (Left on Tenth, written by Delia Ephron, starring Juliana Margulies)—and of course, book clubs, dinners, and personal conversations and Zooms with bestselling authors and artists.

“In the days following Oct. 7th, this organization gave our 33 founding members strength and community when we felt hopeless,” explains bestselling author Alison Hammer, co-president of The Artists Against Antisemitism. “This auction is our way for the arts community to stand up to hate, and channel our pain into something productive to raise awareness and create a platform that combats antisemitism by spreading love and light.”

The Artists Against Antisemitism is a 501(c)(3) founded by a group of authors in the aftermath of October 7th, to raise awareness of antisemitism in the arts, promote education about Jewish history and culture, celebrate Jewish artists, and unite the artistic community to build a kinder, brighter, more understanding future.

Auction website: www.theartistsagainstantisemitism.com/auction

Auction Dates/Times:

Bidding starts Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 12pm EST

Bidding closes Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6pm EST

Antisemitism is frequently called the oldest form of hate. But within the arts, it’s a topic that’s too often misunderstood or neglected. Having a deeper understanding of the history of antisemitism and how it can manifest today will help you and your networks recognize it and call it out.

