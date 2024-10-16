The first ever American Film Convention in Los Angeles is being held downtown from October 15 to October 17, 2024, and if you are interested in the filmmaking industry, I urge you to check it out! It has dozens of workshops, talks, break-out sessions, networking opportunities and all kinds of help for the independent filmmaker and those that love them. Tickets are still available, visit americanfilmconvention.com for more information. You can visit my website joybennett.com as well to read more about it and see more photos, as I will be attending all three days this week. Enjoy!