The first ever American Film Convention in Los Angeles is being held downtown from October 15 to October 17, 2024, and if you are interested in the filmmaking industry, I urge you to check it out! It has dozens of workshops, talks, break-out sessions, networking opportunities and all kinds of help for the independent filmmaker and those that love them. Tickets are still available, visit americanfilmconvention.com for more information. You can visit my website joybennett.com as well to read more about it and see more photos, as I will be attending all three days this week. Enjoy!
American Film Convention
Photo by Joy Bennett
Culture
Of Prayers and Grape Leaves
Grapevine leaves are the perfect festive food. A food that requires the luxury of time.
Table for Five: Sukkot
Four Types Of Jew
Rosner’s Domain | Defying America: 1973 to 2024
Golda pushed back — and stoped pushing back at the right time. Now Netanyahu is doing the same thing.
The War for October 7
No history of the conflict is complete without mentioning the War of Independence.
Because I Am a Jew
Because I am a Jew, I am grateful for the effort behind the pursuit of a noble life, and the richness of the freedom I am allowed to earn.