My Birthday Wish: Tikkun Olam

Gratitude fills my heart as I reflect on the incredible people in my life – friends, family, and community. Your support has carried me through so many moments, and I’m reminded that we all need our village. These are the people who show up with kindness, who see the next steps for us when we cannot, who lift us up and wish for us hidden miracles. My hope for everyone is to experience the gift of tremendous health and the power to find joy in each day. As we step into 5785, I am especially mindful of Tikkun Olam, the Jewish belief that we all share responsibility in making the world a better place.
This new year presents the perfect opportunity to take action and spread kindness in meaningful ways. Whether it’s by lending a helping hand to someone in need, participating in community efforts, or supporting causes that uplift and empower others, we each have the power to create positive change. Throughout this article, I’ll be sharing practical ideas and inspiration for how we can all contribute to Tikkun Olam and live with intention, making the world a brighter place for ourselves and those around us.
My wish for this year is for all of us to have more love, laughter, adventure, radiant health, abundance, and, most importantly, joy. Let’s make 5785 a year of connection and impact, where our individual efforts join together to shape a future full of hope and possibility.
Please find below several places to support:
One inspiring example of Tikkun Olam in action is the Healing Space Rishpon, a pioneering initiative created in response to the trauma inflicted on Israel by the October 7th tragedy and the subsequent war. Trauma is now one of Israel’s most pressing public health issues, affecting not only direct victims but also responders and caregivers who have been exposed to immense emotional strain.
Healing Space provides a safe haven for both immediate and long-term recovery. Initially focused on offering respite to survivors of the Nova festival, bereaved families, and young adults displaced from the Gaza Envelope, the center has since expanded to help IDF soldiers, police officers, medical teams, therapists, educators, and journalists – many of whom are at high risk for developing PTSD.
The center’s approach is both holistic and cutting-edge. It uses body therapies in natural settings to identify and address trauma, helping over 10,000 people with more than 30,000 hours of therapy so far. Through their Trauma Scanner and integrative therapies like yoga, aromatherapy, sound healing, and vocational rehabilitation, Healing Space is on track to support hundreds of thousands of responders in the years to come.
By offering personalized treatment and harnessing the power of nature and human connection, Healing Space Rishpon is making a profound difference in the lives of those impacted by trauma, embodying the spirit of healing and hope.
Another impactful initiative that supports Israel’s future is SparkIL, a platform dedicated to strengthening Israeli entrepreneurship by providing interest-free loans to small businesses. With a mission to connect global lenders with local entrepreneurs, SparkIL ignites economic growth, helping Israeli businesses thrive even during challenging times.
SparkIL offers loans of up to 100,000 ILS to support a wide range of businesses, from artisans and culinary entrepreneurs to social enterprises and hospitality ventures. Since its inception, SparkIL has raised over 40 million ILS, fueling the growth of 300 businesses and creating jobs that bolster community resilience.
Through SparkIL, 100% of your loan goes directly to the business of your choosing, and you can join a community of lenders who are making a real difference. With thorough vetting processes in place, SparkIL ensures that businesses are set up for success, even in difficult circumstances like the aftermath of October 7th.
By supporting small businesses through SparkIL, you can help spark new opportunities for entrepreneurs across Israel, building a brighter future through collective action. Together, we can make a lasting impact and empower Israeli businesses to thrive.
#bringthemhome
I want to extend my deepest condolences to Jon Polin, a founder of SparkIL, and his family during this unimaginably painful time. We grieve alongside them for the tragic loss of their son, Hersh, who was brutally murdered while being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas. My heart is with the Polin family and all of us whose lives have been tragically damaged since Oct 7. I continue to hope for the safe return of all the souls still being held captive.
Another incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact is with Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF), an organization dedicated to building a vibrant future for Israel and its people. JNF is all about tikkun olam—repairing the world—through initiatives that strengthen communities, restore landscapes, and enhance quality of life across the country. Whether it’s planting trees, creating parks, or developing infrastructure in the Negev and Galilee, JNF embodies the spirit of collaboration and commitment to a sustainable future.
With projects like the Blueprint Negev and Go North initiative, JNF is transforming Israel’s deserts and northern regions into thriving hubs for families and businesses alike. By getting involved, you can support these crucial efforts and help foster resilience in Israeli communities. When you donate to JNF, your contribution goes directly to projects that inspire hope and growth, ensuring that every dollar counts.
Join the JNF community and play a part in cultivating a greener, more prosperous Israel. Together, we can plant the seeds for a brighter future, making a lasting impact on the land we love.
Jewish World Watch is an expression of Judaism in action, bringing help and healing to survivors of mass atrocities around the globe and seeking to inspire people of all faiths and cultures to join the ongoing fight against genocide.
Support their ongoing missions:
Rescue child soldiers and sex slaves from armed militias and reunite them with their families
Fund school tuition for children orphaned by war
Support a cohort of aspiring female lawyers dedicated to transformative justice
Teach refugee women how to sustainably feed their families and communities with just a small plot of dry land
Expose over 2,000 companies implicated in forced labor through our Uyghur Forced Labor Database
Roots שורשים جذور Fostering a grassroots movement of understanding, nonviolence, and transformation among Israelis and Palestinians.
NATAL is changing the lives of millions of Israelis by providing support for trauma and PTSD. NATAL: Israel Trauma and Resiliency Centeris an apolitical, internationally recognized and award-winning non-profit organization. Since 1998, NATAL has been providing vital assistance and training to over 400,000 individuals and professionals, helping them cope with traumatic events and everyday stress-related effects. NATAL’s reach includes veterans, law enforcement personnel, educators, first responders, community and business leaders, families, and faith leaders. The result is healthier societies, maximized employability, and increased performance amongst communities and workforces.
American Friends of NATAL’s (AFN) assists NATAL’s professionals and volunteers who respond to the ever growing needs and demand for help. With AFN’s support, NATAL’s Helpline, Clinical, and Mobile Units support hundreds of families weekly. At the same time, NATAL’s Outreach Unit provides resiliency programming to thousands across Israel each year. AFN also engages in innovative collaborations, partnering with US organizations who seek NATAL’s expertise in the field of trauma preparedness and recovery. In doing so, AFN brings NATAL’s groundbreaking work to aid Americans in returning to productive lives. AFN unites a community of dedicated supporters who share a common goal: helping NATAL to ensure a brighter tomorrow by taking care of Israel today. Join us in creating a vibrant, more resilient Israel.
Latet (To Give) – was established in order to reduce poverty, for a better and just society, by providing assistance to needy populations, mobilizing Israeli civil society towards mutual responsibility, and leading change in the national priorities.
Latet is the largest NGO combating poverty and food insecurity in Israel. Acting as an umbrella organization for 210 local associations, Latet operates the leading national food bank and runs impactful aid programs, providing monthly assistance to 95,000 families and 1,450 Holocaust survivors.
In conclusion, there are so many opportunities to get involved and make a difference, whether through initiatives like SparkIL or the impactful work of Jewish National Fund-USA. As I’ve shared in my memoir BRAVE-ish, small steps lead to big changes, and every contribution—no matter how small—can have a significant ripple effect. So, I invite you to explore these initiatives and find a way to participate. Your support can empower entrepreneurs, enrich communities, and contribute to the vibrancy of Israel’s future. Together, we can make meaningful strides towards a better world, one step at a time.
