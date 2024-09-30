BRAVE-ish Birthday! Niver’s September News 2024

September News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MEMOIR! September is ONE YEAR since my book, BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, was published. Thank you for showing up for my events, watching my videos, being excited for my awards and of course reading and reviewing BRAVE-ish!

Thank you to Hadassah for my great birthday celebration at Small World Books.

I loved celebrating in Los Angeles at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. We sipped champagne in a cabana by the pool and strolled through Getty Center to look at the art and sculpture.

CONGRATS to Eric Roberts on his new book, Runaway Train. It was great to meet him and his Dancing with The Stars partner, Britt Stewart, at Barnes and Noble at The Grove, where I had my BRAVE-ish book event this summer.

One of my favorite things in Los Angeles is to go to The Hollywood Bowl! See my videos from concerts with John Fogerty, The Princess Bride, Ricky Martin, Barbie The Movie, Back To The Future, Star Wars, Tchaikovsky and Pink Martini!

Do you love to learn new things? This summer I took my very first soapstone carving workshop from Frederick Spence in Winnipeg, Canada before my Polar Bear Walking Safari. I loved seeing the polar bear appear out of the sandstone. Looking for a class to take? See below for my Travel Writing class.

Thank you to NPR for including BRAVE-ish

Thank you to JourneyWoman, Soul of Travel and Christine Winebrenner Irick for including BRAVE-ish in “Eight “Soulful” Travel Books.”

Thank you to Conde Nast Traveler for including BRAVE-ish as a TOP TEN BOOK PICK!

Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon–but you can do anywhere you bought your book! THANK YOU to The Benjamin Franklin Awards for this lovely review of my memoir.

You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks! People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My friend in New Zealand just ordered my book to her local store! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!

THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 51 countries on 6 continents!

WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE?” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, Pandora & iHeart Radio

I loved being in Winnipeg and taking my first ever soapstone carving workshop with Frederick Spence

Can you believe that I walked with Polar Bears?!?! See my videos from my Polar Bear Walking Safari

Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have over TWO MILLION views on YouTube! (now at: 2,210,000).

Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,390 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE

Inspired by Fortune Cookies:

“Your journey through the pages of life is just beginning—

celebrate each chapter with joy, for the best is yet to be written.”

Do you love audiobooks? My memoir, Brave-ish, is available on all audio platforms! Did you know that authors have to audition to narrate their books?