Who can you meet at International Media Marketplace? IMM NYC 2020

Last year, I went to IMM (International Media Marketplace) for the first time. I met with many great destinations and reconnected with many travel friends. The conference is very well organized and professional so I came back for IMM 2020!

We spent the day for our meetings in the the all-glass River Pavilion at the top of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Now that The Vessel and Hudson Yards are open and they extended the “7” on the Metro it is much easier to get to Javits Center by subway.

I am so glad I was able to participate in both the Summit and IMM 2020. I look forward to coming back and highly recommend you participate in this professional travel conference.

One of my favorite moments at IMM was seeing Dan Gibson from Visit Tucson who I first met at Travel Classics. In honor of their meetings with journalists, they donated to Iskashitaa Refuge Network which helps refugees integrate into the southern Arizona community while strengthening the local food network. Did you know that Tucson is a UNESCO City of Gastronomy? They want to ensure that everyone has access to healthy food and that food service employees earn a living wage. Visit Tucson donated $10 to Iskashitaa for each of their IMM appointments. That is the best use of “SWAG” dollars EVER! Thank you Dan, Mary and Cindy!

Tucson sunset from my visit at Tanque Verde Ranch

Video: TravMedia International Media Marketplace NYC 2020

I loved meeting with:

Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism – Pacome Schembri

Choose Chicago | DQMPR – Stephanie D’Adamo

Emerald Waterways | Gillies and Zaiser – Public Relations – Lauren Frye

Tourism Vernon – Angeline Chew

Austin Adventures – Carol Austin

Fairmont Hotels, Pacific Northwest – Casey Barks

Pursuit – Michelle Gaudet

Hotwire | Citizen Relations – Jina Michael

Travel Portland – Jackie Hagan

Augusta | Pineapple Public Relations – Brianna Reid

Samoa Tourism Authority – Jessica Felipe

Margaritaville | Finn Partners – Caitlin Galeotti

Hong Kong Tourism Board – Bryan Hansen

Western Montana’s Glacier Country Tourism – Lucy Beighle

The Travel Corporation (TTC) – Arnelle Kendall

Transformational Travel Council | EM Adventure Marketing Inc. – Elyse Mailhot

Destination Canada | Beattie Tartan – Kate Rogers

Visit SLO CAL | TURNER – Deborah Park

Curacoa Tourism – Michelle George

AMA Waterways – Brenda Kyllo

REI Expeditions – Megan Behrbaum

South Africa Tourism – Justin Barnette

Last year at IMM, I met with Cara Schneider from Visit Philly and we planned a visit and a segment for KTLA TV.

Lisa Niver on KTLA with Lu Parker and Glen Walker

At CMM, I met with Nicole Ford from Rocky Mountaineer after my train trip, I did a segment on KTLA and one of my videos from that trip is now the most popular on my YouTube channel with over 51,000 views!

I wonder what adventures will happen in 2020 after all of my meetings! I hope to go to Brazil for the first time this year and maybe back to Africa.

I went on safari in Tanzania and Kenya with Abercrombie and Kent and at Sanctuary Olanana, they sang to me:

Please see my article about our day at TravMedia SUMMIT 2020 and my day at New York Times Travel Show 2020!

Here are my videos from last year at International Media Marketplace and the New York Times Travel Show:

IMM 2019: What happens at IMM in NYC?

NYTTS 2019: Join me to explore the NEW YORK TIMES TRAVEL SHOW 2019