No one is ever taken in by Irish charm if they are Irish,

writes Joseph Epstein, claiming that the same applies to Jews,

an opinion shared by this Jew, who’s not more admirish

of Biden than of Ireland, which not only once chose to refuse

to let Jews in — as once a giant genius James Joyce

historically revealed — and soon will recognize a Palestinian state

which subsidizes terrorists who’re more pro-choice

of death of Jews than making — as has Israel — their own state great.

His choice of his successor, Kamala, from Gilead, I guess

both to America and Israel has brought little balm,

less likely to make either of them declare “Yes, yes, yes,”

than was Bloom’s wife, too willing more men than her Jewish spouse to charm,

in Ulysses’ conclusion illustrating absence of restraint,

a policy whose lack by Israel inspires in Kamala a complaint.

Inspired by an article by Joseph Epstein in the 7/24/24 WSJ “A Not-So-Fond Farewell to Joe Biden: The old boy’s winking Irish charm never worked on me.”

In “The UN would have Israel accept attacks on its citizens,” The Spectator, 29 July 2024, Stephen Daisley writes:

There is no restraint Israel could show that would satisfy the one-eyed umpires of warfare etiquette. They simply do not regard Israeli self-defence as legitimate. And they are in plentiful company. You will search in vain for reports of marches in London, Paris, New York or Sydney decrying the bombing of 12 Arab children. They were the wrong kind of Arabs, bombed by the wrong people. Twelve children won’t show up for football practice in Majdal Shams this Saturday and all the world cares about is restraint.