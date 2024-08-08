Reputations Hobbled by the Book of Lamentations

“The man has not been born yet who

can write about himself the truth.”

So Mark Twain wrote. His words are true

regarding old age, but not youth,

for it’s not hard to tell of facts

that when they long ago occurred

embarrassed us, though clearly acts

that challenged what seems as absurd

now we are older as when they

occurred. Our youthful indiscretions

now give us pride, but we all pray

that only God hears our confessions

concerning what we do when old

enough to know just how we should

behave. These stories can’t be told

by us, though fully understood,

when they’re about ourselves, although

when they’re about our family or friends

we do relate all that we know,

plus what we don’t, if it offends

just them but not ourselves, unless

we feel that what demeans them may

detract from us, when we tell less,

since it’s ourselves whom we portray,

unless like Samuel Pepys we are

either interesting or famous,

and posthumously read, we mar

ourselves with unforgotten words that shame us.

False views, hobgoblins of the mind,

evade corrections: Their persistence

can cause us to be to undermined,

uncured, incurred through their consistence

as lamentable as our in-

consistencies that ruin reputations,

like Jewish history’s literary hobgoblin,

Jeremiah’s Book of Lamentations.

In “We’re Taught to Hate Hypocrisy We Shouldn’t,” NYT, 8/4/24, by Lydia Polgreen writes:

A manichean devotion to principle brings its own peril. As Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote in his best-known essay, “a foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.” But it is a less famous line from that essay, “Self-Reliance,” that has always stuck with me. It suggests that finding yourself abandoning a principle may well be a necessary precursor to changing your mind based on something new. It is, Emerson wrote, “a rule of wisdom never to rely on your memory alone, scarcely even in acts of pure memory, but to bring the past for judgment into the thousand-eyed present.”