The Earth on Loan – a poem for Matot-Masei

The areas of open space for the cities which you shall give to the Levites shall extend from the wall of the city outward, one thousand cubits all around.

~ Numbers 35:4

I’m a city boy. I like buildings and things in them.

The infrastructure created to connect them –

sidewalks and funiculars, bridges and

ornate stairways. The skyline created when

building after building is erected so you can

view their ensemble from a distance and

the distinction of a place is revealed.

I’m okay with park spaces too.

Who doesn’t like a good tree

and the story of who planted it

and what happened under it?

And then there’s the vast wilderness

barely kissed by roads.

I was just in Alaska and cities there

are an afterthought, precariously

positioned so you have a place to

hold your possessions while you

trek out into the seemingly infinite

mountains and forests to discover

what the bears have been keeping from us

this whole time.

As much as we’ve built

and the terrible effect it’s had on

the air we breathe and the ability of

the world’s creatures to exist, there is

so much more untouched wilderness.

You could be thousands of miles

from a Starbucks and no one would ever know.

This is the lesson of the Earth we were given.

The open spaces so we can forget where we are.

So we are reminded we are part of this globe,

and not against it. This is what we must maintain

as we borrow this dirt from whoever comes next.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net