Table for Five: Matot-Masei

One verse, five voices. Edited by Nina Litvak and Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist
Aaron the kohen ascended Mount Hor at the Lord’s bidding and died there, on the first day of the fifth month in the fortieth year of the children of Israel’s exodus from Egypt.
– Num. 33:38
Rabbi Shlomo Seidenfeld
Freelance Rabbi, Scholar in Residence Aish/JMI
Moshe/Moses may get all the headlines but dare I say, Aaron’s aspirations and legacy were/are no less crucial to the survival of the Jewish people. Here’s the point: Despite our prodigious achievements in every arena of life, despite our passionate pursuit of social justice in every society we’ve lived in, despite our possession of a tradition and a wisdom that ennobles our souls and expands our consciousness, there is one element that holds us back. One element that continues to challenge us. One element that continues to embolden our enemies.
INTERNAL DIVISION.
A Midrash astutely observes a contrast in the texts that describe the Jewish people’s sadness over the loss of Moshe and the loss of Aaron. The implication is clear. Although Moshe’s passing left a profound void, Aaron’s passing was more deeply and poignantly felt. The vacuum created by Aaron’s passing according to the Midrash was experienced viscerally by each member of the Jewish people.
So, what was Aaron’s passion? What value pedestal did he stand upon? PEACE! Aaron was G-d’s special Peace Envoy to the Jewish people. The brokering of peace between every Jew animated his existence and energized his soul and he pursued it with a holy vengeance! With Tisha b’Av around the corner and with the unnerving and unabashed upswing in antisemitism, we would do well to learn from Aaron. In the prescient words of Pirkei Avot, “Be like the students of Aaron. Love peace, pursue peace, love all people and bring them close to Torah.”
Nili Isenberg
Judaic Studies Faculty, Pressman Academy
When my father died, I recorded myself singing my own version of Adele’s famous song: “Shalom, Can you hear us? / We pray for peace upon our father, mother, sibling, child, spouse / Who are gone now, and free / May their souls ascend to heaven / And bless our families.” Unexpectedly, my video reached thousands of strangers who wrote touching comments about their own times of loss.
Death is a profound mystery. In Bava Batra 17a we learn that Miriam, Aaron, and Moses all died with a kiss, as it is written, “by the mouth of the Lord” (translated here as “at the command of God”). In the Midrash, when Moses witnessed the peaceful passing of his brother he longed for that same death, evidenced by the words “as Aaron your brother died” in the verse describing the death of Moses (Deut. 32:50).
We do not all have a peaceful chance to say goodbye. I think of the families of the victims of Oct. 7. I think of the families of the soldiers dying at war. I think of the families of the hostages who await dreaded news and pray for the strength to have hope in spite of it all. During this week of Aaron’s yahrzeit when we read this parsha, may we have the opportunity to tell our loved ones how much they mean to us. I also dedicate these words to this week’s yahrzeit of my own father, Tzadok Reuven HaLevi z”l, who meant the world to us. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjV08jdkK7I
Cantor Michelle Bider Stone
Temple Beth Am
This verse doesn’t tell of Aaron’s death. It is the retelling of his death. Aaron died a few weeks ago in Parsha Chukat. This week, as the Israelites stand ready to enter the land of Israel, the Torah retells the entire journey from Egypt to this point. And in the midst of recounting the 42 encampments in the wilderness, it includes the place and date of Aaron’s death. None of the other characters who died in the desert are mentioned. In fact, Aaron is the only biblical figure who is given a yahrzeit; the first of Av, which happens to be this coming Monday.
The first of Av begins the Nine Days when we mourn the destruction of the first and second Temples. Tradition teaches that the Second Temple was destroyed because of the Israelites’ sinat chinam, baseless hatred, for each other. Perhaps Aaron’s death is mentioned in this parsha and he’s the only biblical figure whose yahrzeit is given because he was a rodef shalom, a pursuer of peace, one who was always helping people find common ground and work out their differences. According to Pirkei Avot, Hillel said, “Be like the students of Aaron, love peace and pursue peace, love all human beings, and draw them closer to Torah.” This year, as we mark Aaron’s yahrzeit, perhaps we can learn from him as a peacemaker and help bring an end to the infighting that has become too prevalent in our society today. Shabbat Shalom.
Kylie Ora Lobell
Community Editor, Jewish Journal
Aaron was known as the first marriage therapist. When couples quarreled, he would counsel them and bring them to a place of peace and understanding. According to Chabad, when Aaron passed away, 80,000 Jewish boys were named after him – because he had helped 80,000 Jewish couples reconcile their relationships. After his death, the Clouds of Glory appeared in the desert and unified all the Jews. Aaron died on the first day of Av, the start of the period in which we mourn the loss of our Temples, which fell because the Jewish people harbored baseless hatred towards each other.
When Moshiach comes, G-d willing soon, we will receive our Third Temple and usher in an era of harmony throughout the world – like Aaron did for the Jewish people when he was alive. Now, especially post- Oct. 7, we must set aside our differences and come together as a people. This starts at home. Work on your relationship with your spouse; treat them like the best friend they are. Tell your children and other family members you love them. Respect them, as well as your friends and your neighbors and strangers. Do not judge your fellow Jew or bad-mouth them. Instead, see everyone with the “ayin tov,” the “Good Eye.” By coming together as one people, as one Jewish family, we can encourage the rest of the world to do the same. Aaron may be gone, but through our thoughtful words and powerful deeds, his legacy will live on.
Rabbi Natan Halevy
KahalJoseph.Org
Regarding the passing of Moses and Miriam the month is not specified, whereas the Torah informs us of the month, Av, when Aaron passed away. The Torah hints that the month Av has some negative energy, much of which is connected to Aaron’s passing. Av is the month when the spies returned with their negative report of the Land of Israel which led to the 40 years of wandering in the desert. Both temples were destroyed in Av. Losing Aaron was a major blow to the nation. He was a man of peace who brought many blessings to the nation. He was the original Cohen Gadol (High Priest) who served in the original temple, the Mishkan-Tabernacle in the desert.
Aaron passed away immediately after Moses requested passage through the land of Edom and their king refused. Edom later became the nation of Rome, who destroyed the Second Temple and who exiled Israel, causing great suffering to our nation. We are still dealing with the ramifications of this exile in our current day and age.
How is all this negativity connected with this beautiful man and his ascension to the higher realms? Aaron did not die a regular death; rather, he died in peace by Hashem’s word and a “divine kiss.” The Torah is teaching us to emulate Aaron and increase in peaceful activities in order to counter the energies of hate that rage in the world. By becoming a beacon of light we can replicate Aaron’s energy in our lives.