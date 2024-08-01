Table for Five: Matot-Masei

Rabbi Shlomo Seidenfeld

Moshe/Moses may get all the headlines but dare I say, Aaron’s aspirations and legacy were/are no less crucial to the survival of the Jewish people. Here’s the point: Despite our prodigious achievements in every arena of life, despite our passionate pursuit of social justice in every society we’ve lived in, despite our possession of a tradition and a wisdom that ennobles our souls and expands our consciousness, there is one element that holds us back. One element that continues to challenge us. One element that continues to embolden our enemies.

INTERNAL DIVISION.

A Midrash astutely observes a contrast in the texts that describe the Jewish people’s sadness over the loss of Moshe and the loss of Aaron. The implication is clear. Although Moshe’s passing left a profound void, Aaron’s passing was more deeply and poignantly felt. The vacuum created by Aaron’s passing according to the Midrash was experienced viscerally by each member of the Jewish people.

So, what was Aaron’s passion? What value pedestal did he stand upon? PEACE! Aaron was G-d’s special Peace Envoy to the Jewish people. The brokering of peace between every Jew animated his existence and energized his soul and he pursued it with a holy vengeance! With Tisha b’Av around the corner and with the unnerving and unabashed upswing in antisemitism, we would do well to learn from Aaron. In the prescient words of Pirkei Avot, “Be like the students of Aaron. Love peace, pursue peace, love all people and bring them close to Torah.”