Peaceful Dwellings: A Poem for Matot-Masei

Journeys of reinvention, neighborhood of refuge

and cinema, where a poet’s footsteps echo louder

than those of the redeemer

Squashed olives on the stairs that belong

to cats and brides and graduates

Water gushes toward the valley in cascades

of petals, pebbles

Windmill sails hover over puddles, blurring

the reflection from the wine bar’s lightbulbs

On Pele Yoetz Street, my father pauses and recalls

our first walk one week ago —

the synagogue we passed, the bench we sat on

the photo he took of his wife and daughter

fountains and children in the background

and David’s tower

Nodding, he repeats out loud the names

of all that he may not return to see —

the sultan’s pool, the mayor’s park, the Turkish wall

days in a hotel on Hebron Road

room with a panoramic view

my mother on the edge of the bed

sewing my leggings’ seams

my father on the other side stretched out

resting after hours of sun and stones

and I, child again between them

watching the sky embrace the Mount of Olives, Zion

Julia Knobloch is a rising fifth-year rabbinical student at HUC-JIR Los Angeles. She also serves as poetry editor for Ben Yehuda Press.