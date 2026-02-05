Nourishing Our Neshamas ft. Tav Hariri

Marla and Libby kick things off with life updates after a brief scheduling delay, including Marla getting snowed in on the East Coast and unexpectedly staying long enough to celebrate her sister’s engagement party. Marla shares details about helping to plan her sister’s surprise proposal, the fun of her whole family being together and what she knows so far about the upcoming wedding timeline.

Libby reflects on nearly one year of working for herself and opens up about her recent experiences with TikTok, including being invited to Jewish American Heritage Night. She talks about attending creator events, speaking on a panel about Judaism and social media, and what it meant to feel genuine support for Jewish creators in person.

The conversation turns reflective as Marla and Libby discuss the emotional weight of recent events in the Jewish community, the relief of having all hostages home, and the importance of continuing to share stories while also making space for Jewish joy.

They lighten things up with Valentine’s Day plans, Marla shares plans for a weekend getaways. The episode wraps with a thank-you to listeners and a teaser for a special upcoming conversation with Tav Gross focused on Jewish culture, food, and matchmaking.

Marla and Libby sit down with Tav Hariri, a registered dietitian and familiar face from Jewish Matchmaking, to talk love, food, faith, and finding “your person” in unexpected ways. Tav shares how a casual coffee with matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom led to her appearing on the show — and how the series ultimately played a role in meeting her now-husband.

Tav walks through her real-life love story, from long-distance FaceTiming to him flying to Israel for their first in-person date, a fast-paced engagement, and planning a wedding in just a few months. She opens up about married life, relocating, and the sense of security that comes with commitment.

The conversation expands into what it’s been like being visibly Jewish online, navigating virality, antisemitism, and finding confidence in sharing Jewish identity post-October 7. Tav also dives into her career journey, explaining why she founded Nourish Neshama, her approach to nutrition, and how food, culture, and family dynamics intersect — especially in Jewish households.

The episode wraps with advice around food guilt, wedding pressure, parenting and eating habits, a round of “cute or cringe” dating and food scenarios, and Tav’s definition of a true “schmuckboy.”

You can follow schmuckboys @schmuckboysofficial on Instagram and submit your questions or stories there or email us at schmuckboys@jewishjournal.com You can find more information about Tav’s business at https://www.nourishneshama.com/.