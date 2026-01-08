“Today, it’s me. Next time, it’ll be you.” ft. Shai Davidai

Happy New Year Schmuckboys! Your co-hosts start of 2026 giving you the lowdown on their holiday festivities. Libby and Jack fostered an adorable puppies, learned some lessons about parenthood and had a wholesome trip with their friends. Marla and Josh spent a memorable week in Hawaii with his family and together celebrated his big 28th birthday. Libby and Marla then welcome the guest for this week, professor and activist, Shai Davidai. Starting off, Shai shares a bit about growing up in Israel and how him and his wife met. The trio discuss the differences between dating in the US vs in Israel and how friend groups often mirror whatever is happening in each other’s relationships. He also shares his advice for success in marriage but emphasizes that he can only speak to his personal experience. The group then talk about some of the difficulties young Jews face nowadays trying to date on the apps when they can often see antisemitism on people’s profiles. Shai then talks about how life changed for him and his wife after October 7th, describing the moment they discussed why they felt they had a responsibility to speak up, even though he knew it could come with serious professional and personal consequences.

The conversation moves into what Shai has observed within universities since then, including how Jewish students have been treated and how antisemitism has been minimized or excused in academic spaces. He breaks down the distinction between legitimate criticism of Israeli policy and antisemitism, explaining how that line is often intentionally blurred. Marla and Libby ask for Shai’s advice on what college students should do when facing antisemitism.

As the episode continues, Shai reflects on how he copes with the stress and pressure, emphasizing the importance of consistency, moral clarity, and staying grounded in one’s values. He talks about the role social media has played in amplifying his message, while also acknowledging the challenges of being constantly visible and misunderstood online. The group talks about in-fighting within the Jewish community and how they think people need to focus more on that they all have the same goal even if they have different ideas of how to achieve it.

Toward the end of the episode, the group talks about his podcast, “Here I Am With Shai Davidai,” and what keeps Shai going despite the obstacles. The episode wraps up with final thoughts, reflections, and a classic Schmuckboys sign-off.

You can find Shai Davidai on Instagram @shaidavidai, his podcast @hereiamwithshaidavidai and Schmuckboys @schmuckboysofficial.