President Trump says US struck 3 Iranian nuclear sites in overnight operation

US President Donald Trump announced late on Saturday that American forces carried out what he called a “successful” strike on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities: Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
June 21, 2025
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that a “full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordo,” an underground enrichment facility built deep into a mountainside and considered one of Iran’s most fortified locations.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space [and are]… safely on their way home,” he added. “Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this.” Trump concluded his message by writing, “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

According to Axios, the United States notified Israel in advance of the attack, a senior Israeli official said.

