Suspect dead after car crash, shooting at Detroit-area Reform temple, largest in North America

Jewish institutions in the Detroit metropolitan area were on lockdown on Thursday after reports of an active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., a suburb some 25 miles northwest of the city.

Authorities said the suspect, who drove a truck into the synagogue and opened fire, was fatally shot by security personnel. A local sheriff told the media that there are no injuries to report.

Police from multiple agencies were clearing the building amid the incident, which prompted precautionary lockdowns at nearby schools and Jewish community centers, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Smoke was seen rising from the truck, which caught fire outside the synagogue. Children from the synagogue’s nursery school were evacuated to a local Jewish community center.

The synagogue states that it is the nation’s largest Reform congregation and that its mission is to “create an inclusive center for our sacred community, framed through the lens of Reform Judaism.”

“We are authentic and caring, fearless and dynamic, home to many different types of individuals and families searching for connection and meaning in their lives,” it says.

The temple says that its congregation makes up 1% of North American Reform Jews and “often” has more than 1,500 people at its “gorgeous outdoor summer services.” Its website displays an Israeli flag prominently.

Smoke was seen rising from the building, which also houses the synagogue’s nursery school. A local television station reported that nursery school children have been taken off-site to a local Jewish community center.

Police could be seen on overhead footage swarming the area. The truck, which caught on fire, is reportedly the source of the smoke. People could be seen running from the building’s exits on video footage.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit stated that “we are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement are responding.”

“Our Jewish agencies are currently in precautionary lockdown. We ask community members to stay away from the area at this time,” it said.

Local reports indicate police from several nearby jurisdictions raced to the scene, as did fire trucks and ambulances.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated that FBI personnel are on the scene and called the incident an “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation.”

Non-Jewish schools in the area are also on lockdown, according to the West Bloomfield School District.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the situation “heartbreaking.”

“Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan,” she wrote. “I am hoping for everyone’s safety.”

This is a developing story.