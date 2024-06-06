fbpx
USC Chabad Vandalized

The two perpetrators were recorded smashing in the building’s glass door, no one was injured.
Picture of Aaron Bandler

Aaron Bandler

June 5, 2024
vansmuk/Getty Images

The USC Chabad Jewish Student Center was vandalized on the evening of June 4.

The Chabad posted to Instagram that “two thugs just smashed the glass on our front door and ran off … Thank G-d none of the kids were near the door and we are all safe. Have to figure out something to secure the front door until we can get this fixed.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chabad of USC (@chabadusc)

A subsequent post from the Chabad featured a video of the incident. “They ride up, see the house, one comes towards it and then goes back to the street and another one comes with him to kick the window in,” the post stated. “The other two take off as soon as they do, and the two perps are just behind them.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chabad of USC (@chabadusc)

KNBC Los Angeles reported that Chabad Rabbi Dov Wagner and his family were present at the Chabad house at the time of the incident. Wagner told the outlet that they “heard a smash, crashing glass, so I came toward the front door” and that “when you don’t know what’s coming at you, it’s a scary moment.” He vowed that they will not “back down … I believe in spreading light,” he told the station. “That’s what we do here. The more darkness in the world, the more we have to fight.”

World Jewish Congress NextGen intern Alyssa Wallack, a former Chabad Student Board President and current USC student, said in a statement posted to Instagram: “Hearing about perpetrators smashing the glass on the front door of the Chabad House felt like a personal attack. This place is my home away from home. We gather there to celebrate traditions and find warmth and belonging. This attack has made me feel unsafe in what’s supposed to be our safe space away from the climate on campus.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WJC NextGen (@wjcnextgen)

