CSULA SJP Promotes Fundraiser With Image of Leila Khaled and PFLP Logo

CSU Los Angeles’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter posted an image on Instagram promoting their upcoming “Fundraiser 4 Falastin” that appeared to show the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) logo as well as a photo of a young Leila Khaled holding a rifle.

As first reported by Campus Reform, CSU SJP posted the image to promote their June 8 fundraiser; according to the graphic, it will be held at the “CSULA encampment” and will feature events from 12-4 pm and music from 4-10 pm. The PFLP logo can be seen in the lower left-hand corner and Khaled can be seen in the center.

The PFLP, a Marxist-Leninist group, has been designated as a terror organization by the United States, European Union and many other countries, according to Jewish Virtual Library. Khaled was among the terrorists who hijacked commercial jetliners in 1969 and ’70. Her attempt to detonate grenades on the 1970 flight were thwarted and no one was injured or killed in either incident.

Campus Reform Deputy Editor Adam Sabes, who broke the story for the outlet, asked on X where the money from the CSU SJP fundraiser will be going.

On X, Middle East analyst Eitan Fischberger wrote, “Hey @CalStateLA, your SJP chapter appears to be fundraising on campus for the PFLP terrorist organization. You might want to get on that.”

Tali Goldscheft, who works in marketing and communications, posted on X: “At least they’re not pretending to be pro-peace anymore. The charade is gone.”

CSULA Strategic Communications Executive Director Erik Hollins said in a statement to the Journal, “This is not an event recognized or approved by Cal State LA. The university does not have authority to stop social media postings by a non-registered group. We are, however, disturbed by the inclusion of the logo of a designated foreign terrorist organization along with the image of a former member of that group. That does not align with the values of Cal State LA and is not something we believe represents the interest of constructive dialogue.”

The university’s SJP chapter did not immediately respond to the Journal’s request for comment.

The pro-Palestinian encampment has been on campus for more than a month; CSULA President Berenecea Johnson Eaneshas decided that the encampment falls under freedom of speech. Eanes reportedly met with the encampment in mid-May, where “she agreed to disclose Cal State L.A.’s foundation and auxiliary investments, which campus leaders have control over, and to recommend revisions to its investment policies ‘by adding a human rights-based approach’ and reviewing current investments to align with that policy,” The Los Angeles Times reported. However, she did not agree with the protesters’ demand to issue a statement supporting a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, per the Times.