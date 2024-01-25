fbpx
A Bisl Torah – Hibernation

A bit of hibernation, rest, focus and fuel is helpful for any living being to thrive.
Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

January 25, 2024
Axel Rosenberg/Getty Images

It is the season for Tu Bishvat, the birthday of the trees. It seems odd to have a celebration of nature during one of the coldest months of the years. However, Rashi explains this is precisely when we should be celebrating nature.

He teaches that the ground is saturated with water, which causes sap to rise. This season creates the environment that allows fruit to begin to bud. Life emerging. We may not yet see those first blooms. Spring is a few months away. But the current environment is ripe for potential.

It is the same with us. We need environments that nurture our creativity and passions. Physical, mental and spiritual sustenance that sparks innovation and growth. A bit of hibernation, rest, focus and fuel is helpful for any living being to thrive. Just like the trees, with time and patience, we might be surprised and fulfilled in seeing what ideas burst forth.

Happy birthday to the trees and all the wonderful growth that will appear before us.

Shabbat shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

