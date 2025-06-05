fbpx
It’s Already – A poem for Parsha Nasso

It’s already happening... It started millennia ago.
June 5, 2025
It’s Already – A poem for Parsha Naso
When Moses would come into the Tent of Meeting so God could speak with him, he would hear the voice speaking to itself, issuing from between the two cherubim above the covering that was over the Ark of the Testimony, and He would speak to him. ~ Numbers 7:89

It’s already happening.
It started millennia ago.

It’s a perpetual stream
of information and direction.

It’s the guidance
you’ve been seeking.

It has always been there.
It’s these words and

others you’re
straining to hear.

It’s a book of numbers.
It’s inside your accounts.

It’s with a capital I.
You’re looking too hard.

It’s in the obvious places.
It’s telling you what to do.

It’s telling you what not to do.
It’s the user manual you need.

It’s in the language you speak.
This familiar voice.

This stream of sound, already on
when you entered the room.

This innate language.
This lesson –

The Source is already talking
You just need to listen.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

A Bisl Torah~ Canopies of Peace

June 5, 2025

The Birkat Kohanim offers canopies of peace through a heavenly merging between God and humanity. We model the priests from thousands of years ago and spread our fingers above the heads of our loved ones and community members.

