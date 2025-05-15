Ancient Carbs – A poem for Parsha Emor

You must take fine flour and bake it into 12 loaves. Each loaf must be made from two-tenths of an ephah of flour. ~ Leviticus 24:5

I bake bread every week

which is a lie as it’s certainly

not every week.

I did bake bread last week.

I’m planning on making it this week

(though by the time you read this

that could be ancient history.)

I follow the recipe exactly.

Whatever amount of ephahs

they want me to include, I include.

Whatever number of degrees they

want me to bake it at,

I bake it that exact number.

What flour should I use?

They’ll tell me and I’ll use it.

Bread is a complex mystery

but one of the simplest things to make

if you don’t count time as an ingredient.

(The best bakers tell you

you should always count time

as an ingredient.)

And what an accomplishment when

you’ve provided the most basic food

through your own kitchen magic.

You sustain yourself like they did

in the desert, like they did in the

tents of Abraham.

You’re ready to bake for the priests.

But you’re off the hook (the bread hook)

because we don’t have priests anymore

Just two loaves for Friday night will do it.

Twist the dough together like we do.

You can do this.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net