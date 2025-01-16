Table for Five: Shemot

Judy Gruen

Author, ”Bylines and Blessings.”

It is heartrending to reread of our brutal treatment in Egypt. True, God had intended for us to endure difficult trials meant to toughen us for the road ahead, but the Egyptians went way beyond what was necessary. They gloried in their cruelty and therefore deserved their eventual downfall. These passages reveal a transition from our status in Egypt as “aliens” subjugated to harsh labor into something much worse: Degraded slaves forced into backbreaking, mind-numbing work. What prompted this change? In the sentence that precedes these lines, we learn that the Egyptians originally afflicted us because they feared we would overpower them. Their plan to suppress us backfired. The harsher their treatment of us, the faster and more incredibly our population grew. The Egyptians became “disgusted because of the Children of Israel,” and their fear turned to hatred. Previously, Jews were at least building storehouses, something with a purpose. Now, the harshness and bitterness of our labor stemmed not only from impossible production requirements, but because the slavedrivers assigned “various labors” and “all sorts of tasks in the field.” Meaning, much of the work had no purpose at all, a degrading and enervating experience. And yet, nothing our enemies did broke us as a people. We suffered immensely and for hundreds of years. But God was with us and helped us endure and eventually triumph over our enemies. What was true in ancient Egypt remains true today. Our enemies collapse and we thrive. Am Yisrael Chai.