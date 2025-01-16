A blue day, the sky is clear, beach littered

with shattered palm fronds, otherwise it’s

empty, emptier even than on Christmas

or Thanksgiving Day

In the curb, more wind-tossed carcasses

pile up, the loss unmeasured

inconceivable, now that the sun is back—

three days that feel like years

In the haze beyond the pier, the route

to freedom—barred. Where young women

rode on horseback to the grocery-store

waves lick up a smoldering shore

chimneys are survivors, tombstones—

Behind the ridge, visible only on the map

hissing devils creep through canyons, deep

beneath brush and chaparral, uncontained

ecstatic in the breeze

When the sun sets the hills blaze up

now you can see it, from the freeway

from the bedroom window

north, east, west

a grapefruit glow throughout the night

a ring of godless pillars, hypnotizing

The bird shrieks, alarmed

palm trees bow

Santa Ana has come to town

Julia Knobloch is a rising fifth-year rabbinical student at HUC-JIR Los Angeles. She also serves as poetry editor for Ben Yehuda Press.