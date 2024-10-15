Table for Five: Sukkot

Rabbi Elazar Bergman

Author of the forthcoming “The Daven Better Handbook”

Our Sages point out that these four species of tree parallel four broad types of Jew. The hadar tree produces a deliciously scented fruit. These would be people well-versed in Torah who do good works. Dates are fruit sans scent. These are people who know much Torah, but are somewhat short on good works. The braided myrtle smells wonderful, but gives no fruit. These folks do mitzvahs and chessed for individuals and the community. However, they’re not a primary source of Torah information. Willows have nothing for the tongue or nose. They seem to bring nothing to the table.

Lesson number one: To rejoice before HaShem, we have to unite with all our fellow Jews. If we don’t unite voluntarily, Hamans, Hitlers, Hamas and Hezbollah will goad us to do so.

What do you do with these four united denizens of the arboretum when you’ve taken them? You wave them to the Four Winds, and up and down. This is your acknowledgement of HaShem’s control over all natural phenomena. Simultaneously, it is thanks for the gifts He sends you from the four corners of the world, and for rain from above and dew from below.

Lesson number two: All that occurs is Divinely orchestrated harmony. (Since this is far from obvious, we need the reminder. That this is so needs more words than those allotted here.)

Lesson number three: A mitzvah impacts and teaches lessons on different planes, simultaneously.