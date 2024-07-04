Table for Five: Korach

Dr. Erica Rothblum

Head of School, Pressman Academy

Korah and his sons begin a rebellion against Moshe. Korah may be motivated by jealousy and may be acting from a place of feeling unseen or passed over. And Rabbi Zvi Hirsch Kalischer teaches from the word vayikah — which is in the singular — we learn that Korah and his followers were acting alone and in their own interests. Thinking about Moshe, we can imagine how angry he feels during this rebellion, and we may empathize with his desire to end this conflict with a show of force. But the show of force does not actually end the conflict; the people are upset that Moshe caused Korah and his followers’ deaths. The rebellion is only put behind them completely once Aaron performs his miracle.

Psychologist Dr. Becky Kennedy teaches “You can be right. Or you can be effective.” In conflict we often want to match the other’s energy; it feels so good to outwit someone and to make them feel little. But our tradition asks us to lean into Mahloket, speaking across differences. Too often we write off those who disagree with us, who rebel against us (either literally or metaphorically). But as Rabbi Jonathan Sacks teaches, “Force never ends conflict — not even in the case of Moses, not even when the force is miraculous.” Instead, the story of Korah is ultimately urging us to listen in order to understand, to open ourselves to a genuine desire to hear others, and to find the commonalities in our differences.