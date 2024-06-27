Delicious – a poem for Parsha Sh’lach

The first portion of your dough, you shall separate a loaf for a gift …

~ Numbers 15:20

Every Friday afternoon my wife comes home from

the Jewish institution of learning where she spends

her days filling hearts and souls with song with

a challah in hand.

This wasn’t written into her contract, but rather

comes from the original contract delivered

in the desert during forty years of wandering

between Sinai and the promised land.

This challah will turn into French toast by the

miracle of her hands and a knowledge that isn’t,

per se Jewish, but is so ingrained and perfect,

it might as well, also have come from Sinai.

On a good week, when we haven’t forgotten

to remember the Sabbath, as we are continually

reminded, we’ll find ourselves at another

Jewish institution to say our words and sing our songs

which, invariable, will culminate with another

set of two challahs. We will bless them, and we

will eat them, and everyone present will look

into each other eyes as the pieces go into our mouths

with an understanding of how good we have it.

Not everyone has it so good, so we divide this bounty

into two and reserve half for anyone whose means

doesn’t match the desires of their stomachs.

There is an ancient precise formula for this

but I say more is more and suggest we

give everything we can. If flour and water and

yeast and egg come easy to you …

if the joy of kneading and twisting dough is

one you frequent … if you have the patience

to let it rise, remembering the time, not too long ago

when we had to rush out of town …

Then make a double portion for your mouth

and soul … and anyone nearby with the same.

Add raisins and sesame seeds if that’s your thing.

There’s no mitzvah more delicious than this.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net